Royals who have gone for the Bob haircut - from Princess Kate to Princess Eugenie

When we think of some of the most well-known royal ladies out there, we think of their long, flowing manes of hair. It has stereotypical princess vibes and always looks gorgeous and glossy. After all, the Princess of Wales pretty much invented the bouncy blowdry and the want for long, cascading curls has never really gone away.

WATCH: Royal hair throughout the years

But long hair really does take a lot of upkeep - you need to get those split ends snipped, apply lots of conditioning treatments and try not to use too much heat.

A 'bob' haircut is always in style and lately, is back in fashion again. Paul Windle, renowned hairdresser & founder of Windle LAB explains: "Most of our stylish clients never gave up the Bob, it’s a classic. I think there are two reasons the Bob is really coming back – one, is that people are getting over what I would call 'casual Covid' habits. They’re putting in more effort and time to look classically stylish with their clothes and the Bob is perfect for this. I also think people are tired of spending hours torturing their hair with heat to achieve a look, and many clients are wanting their hair to naturally be in beautiful condition."

He adds: "Not all bobs and textures are the same. It is important to get the right cut and texture for you. Some of us may suit a short, smooth bob and some of us may prefer a messy natural texture. So my advice to anyone who is thinking about going for the chop, is to think carefully which type of bob is right for you and then discuss with your hair stylist."

Some of our favourite royal ladies have all been there, and look incredible rocking less length. We round up the best royal bobs you need to add to your hair inspiration file, ASAP.

1/ 6 © Getty The Princess of Wales Kate's hair really is its own entity. Glossy, gorgeous, and with never so much as a strand out of place, it's the hair of actual dreams. But back in 2020, Prince William's wife actually sported a bob! OK, not quite a bob, but definitely a long bob, with a good few inches cut off. How stunning did it look?

2/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Zara Tindall The blonde beauty looked sensational earlier this year at the Cheltenham races, sporting a curly bobbed style and we love how fresh and healthy it looks. She added a royally-loved hairband for the win.



3/ 6 © Getty Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie has always stepped out with longer hair, and the texture of her mane is super thick and well-looked after. But back in 2012, at the world premiere of 'The Young Victoria' she had a super short bob, cut complete with a fringe! It shapes her face beautifully.



4/ 6 © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain Back in 2015, Queen Letizia cut her always long curls into the most dazzling razor cut bob and it looked so pristine and angular! Fabulous.



5/ 6 © Getty Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her 9th birthday and royal fans everywhere remarked on how long her hair was. But back at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, the little Princess sported the most adorable bobbed style that was super sleek and straight. Hair goals at age three? Epic!

