Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton’s twinning hair moment - did you realise?

We don't know about you, but we are still enamoured with the Princess of Wales' appearance at Wimbledon for the men's singles final on Sunday. How radiant did she look in her purple Safiya dress? And the fact she was with her girls - her daughter and sister - made our hearts swell. Talk about the ultimate girl band!

WATCH: WATCH: Princess Charlotte has the sweetest reaction to meeting Carlos Alcaraz

Pippa looked like she was having the best time with her nine-year-old niece, who have publicly never been seen together before. A moment in history! In fact, the Wimbledon appearance marks the first time royal fans have seen the duo sitting so closely since she was born. The pair were giggling, laughing and joking and showed their special bond.

© Getty Pippa and Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side, having the best time

We also couldn't help but notice how similar the pair looked. They seem to have the same colouring and bone structure - you can clearly see they are closely related.

© Getty Pippa and Charlotte had a twinning hair moment

But did you spy their hair? Both auntie and niece had their almost identically coloured manes pulled back from their faces, in a half-up, half-down style, slightly plaited at the side. It's uncanny, don't you think? So cute.

Princess Charlotte the flower girl

Of course, Prince George's younger sister had a very special role at her auntie Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017 - she was the cutest flower girl.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wearing her bow flower girl dress at the wedding of her auntie Pippa Middleton

Even though she was just two years old at the time, the Princess of Wales' only daughter stole the show and looked totally adorable in her frock by Pepa & Company.

© Getty Charlotte and her mother, The Princess of Wales at the wedding of her auntie Pippa

Her cream frock featured a Victorian twist; it had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail. Her pretty flower crown was made from gypsophila and inspired many flower girl styles from that day on. Google 'best flower girl looks' and we bet you that Prince Louis' little sister comes up first!