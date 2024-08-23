Kamala Harris wows fans with major hair transformation on biggest night of career

All women know there is nothing like a fresh haircut and color to rejuvenate the spirit, so is it any wonder Vice President Kamala Harris made the call to take on a new look for the most important week of her career?

The 59-year-old nominee for President walked out on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday August 18 with gorgeous honey blonde highlights that shone in the spotlights.

Fans loved the new look for the politician, with one writing on social media: "Kamala’s silk press and honey blonde highlights are eating tonight!"

Kamala shows off her honey blonde highlights

"Can we shout out to the stylist who colored @KamalaHarris hair?! It's perfection!" tweeted another while one comment read: "Hair is looking absolutely fabulous."

Kamala's hair has been the envy of many for years, and it was thought her stylist used a silk press technique to create her soft waves.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala takes the stage

A silk press treatment is used to smooth naturally curly hair without excessive heat, which helps to keep natural curls intact. After cleaning the hair and drying with a round brush or vented brush, a flat iron or curling tool is then used to straighten and smooth the hair to a soft look.

Vice President Kamala waves after giving her speech

But in 2023 Kamala made the shocking revelation that her silk press is not performed with the usual flat iron or curling iron, and instead simply a boar-bristle brush and hardworking blow-dryer.

"I don't use a curling iron, it's too much heat, so I use a round brush [and a blowdryer]," she told Keke Palmer who showcased her shock with a comical gasp, which you can watch below:

@applepodcasts How does VP #KamalaHarris get those fabulous locks? A boar bristle brush, a lot of heat, and the same resilience it takes to keep a country running. Hear more on @Wondery Podcasts’ BabyThisIsKekePalmer. ♬ original sound - Apple Podcasts

As Keke questioned how Kamala got her hair looking as sleek as it has become known for, Kamala revealed it takes a "while" to only use the blow dryer but that it is possible, and it keeps her hair away from excess heat.

Alongside her hair, Kamala is also known for her fashion prowess, and H!FM praised Kamala for her "polished pragmatism and deliberate power play" as she shows off a public wardrobe "tailored with the precision of a well-argued legal brief" that "remains a visual thesis on competence and comfort".

The Vice President appeared onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention wearing a beige suit by Chloé, and later wore the same designer when she accepted the nomination on day four, with a navy blue power suit and matching pussy-bow blouse.

