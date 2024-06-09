Kerry Washington shows off new short wavy bob haircut in stylish leather outfit in New York

If you haven't booked an appointment to get a sharp wavy bob, have you even seen Kerry Washington's new look? The Scandal actress looked chic as she attended the 2024 Tribeca Festival in New York City on Saturday.

The 47-year-old actress - who recently debuted her new sleek bob hairstyle and bangs - looked incredible wearing a matching brown leather suit consisting of flared pants and a co-ordinating brown waistcoat leather vest.

Her outfit included a brown suede clutch bag, nude pointy pumps and plenty of jewelry - not to forget the glam red nail polish.

© Getty Images Kerry Washington dressed to impress as she was seen in Tribeca, New York

But back to the hair! The mom-of-three wore her raven bob pushed to the side and styled in waves.

© Getty Images Kerry Washington and Nicole Avant attend Avant: Legacy and Impact In Storytelling during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios

In an interview with American Glamour, the Hollywood star once revealed her kids played an impact on wanting to wear her natural hair on red carpets.

She said: "Wearing my natural hair on the red carpet has a lot to do with me being a mom now and wanting to reflect that for them. Again, it’s that idea that there’s not just one way to be beautiful and that there are lots of ways to bring out your best self. You don’t have to follow one prescription of what beauty is. I try to always be free and authentic and not leave the house until I’m like, OK, I feel good about this."

When asked for her hair saviour, she said: "Clarifying shampoo. I use it once a month, because I rely on so much conditioner and leave-in products that, if I don’t hit the reset button occasionally, my hair can get weighed down."

The New York Native attended Tribeca Festival as a panelist for the event and was joined by Nicole Avant, an American producer and political activist. The theme was Legacy and Impact in Storytelling.

© Shutterstock A topic of discussion was 'Women, Black & African American Diaspora Stories, Expressions of Black Freedom'

Kerry, who serves on the advisory committee of Through Her Lens, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m really proud to work for an initiative that’s all about protecting and amplifying women’s voices. Stories have such power to change culture and to reflect the importance of women."