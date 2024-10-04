Princess Beatrice’s flowing hair transformation - the big sign she was pregnant

Earlier this week, the beautiful Princess Beatrice announced she is having a second child! Buckingham Palace shared the lovely news with the world on their social media accounts.

Beatrice, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are proud parents to their daughter Sienna and son, Wolfie. The statement, which was posted alongside a glowing snap of the couple, read: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Two new snaps were shared with royal fans; one showed blonde-haired Sienna from behind as she walked along a country lane, holding hands in the middle of her father and big brother Wolfie.

In the other picture, we couldn't help but notice how stunning redhead royal Beatrice's hair looked.

© Getty Edoardo and Beatrice at Royal Ascot in June

Pushed away from her face with a regal headband, it looked flowing and thick. Many beauty wizz's say that pregnancy hormones can make the hair grow, and in snaps leading up to the announcement, the sister of Princess Eugenie's mane is looking super healthy!

© Getty Princess Beatrice's hair looked so thick last month

We decided to call in an expert. Michael Gray, multi-award-winning stylist said:

"Very exciting about the news of Princess Beatrice expecting her second child! No wonder her hair is looking luscious and voluminous?!

"Pregnancy has a huge effect on women’s hair, and nails. With increased blood circulation, revved-up metabolism that brings more nutrients to your hair and nails. With increased percentage of anagen growing hairs. Anagen hairs are those which are in the vigorous growth phase, which is due to oestrogen stimulation. Oestrogen prolongs this anagen phase and slows down the conversion of hair from the anagen to the telogen (or resting) phase."

© Theo Wood Beatrice's hair has been looking so full of late

The stylist added: "I look forward to seeing Beatrice embracing her second pregnancy."

We couldn't agree more!