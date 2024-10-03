Pregnant Princess Beatrice's Rapunzel-haired daughter Sienna is the most adorable flower girl

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 3, had a very important role at a recent A-list wedding.

Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback wedding photo of her adorable granddaughter as she celebrated Beatrice's second pregnancy on Tuesday.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah shared previously unseen photos of granddaughter Sienna as a flower girl

Dressed in similar blue dresses, Beatrice and Sarah bent down to chat with Sienna, who sucked on a lollypop during a break from flower girl duties at Marissa Montgomery's wedding on 22 June 2024 at Chelsea Physic Gardens in London.

The three-year-old wore a cute white dress with a green satin sash leading to an oversized bow. Her platinum blonde hair had been left loose, falling in a straight style with flicked ends visible with her back to the camera.

"A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!" Sarah captioned the post.

Previous photos shared a peek inside the wedding celebrations, in which Beatrice seemed to act as a bridesmaid alongside Rebel Wilson, whose daughter Royce was a flower girl alongside Sienna.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram to share photos from the special day, which showed guests rocking floral-print dresses.

Princess Beatrice's beautiful outfit was Erdem's 'Cordelia' Floral Print Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress, adorned with a ditzy floral print. Although it was not a traditional bridesmaid dress, it was perfect for a summer wedding teamed with her favourite two-tone Chanel pumps.

Instead of rocking a regal diamond tiara, Beatrice accessorised with a crown of a different kind. Atop her tumbling auburn hair, the 36-year-old wore an intricate flower crown crafted from classic wedding flower gypsophila.

Beatrice's family

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are notoriously private about their family, which includes the property developer's son Wolfie from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

They made an exception to announce their pregnancy, sharing a rare photo of blonde-haired Sienna walking along a country lane and holding hands in the middle of her father and big brother Wolfie.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo announced they are expecting their second child

She wore a red bow in her hair, bright yellow wellies and an all-in-one blue waterproof puddlesuit decorated with cloud and bird motifs.

© PA The couple shared a photo of Edoardo's son Christopher and their daughter Sienna in their pregnancy announcement

The photo accompanied a Buckingham Palace statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

