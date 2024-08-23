Princess Beatrice’s auburn hair transformation - best photos

We love Princess Beatrice's hair. The redhead royal has always had such a vibrant mane and we adore the rich, red colour. Many women pay thousands for a rouge tone like this. In fact. It's fair to say that Prince Andrew's eldest daughter and Prince Harry are the royal family's most famous redheads.

We have to say though; we've really noticed how much darker the mother-of-one's hair has been lately. Of course, it's pretty common for red hair to fade as one ages. There is a science to it, you see.

We spoke to Michael Gray, John Freida's Creative hair stylist who trends to the tresses of the A-List, and he explains: "Princess Beatrice has worn some iconic hairstyles over the years, known for her bouncy blowdry to glamorous ponytails.

"We’ve always known her to have gorgeous vibrant red hair, which she has inherited from her Mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Beatrice's hair always looks amazing

"Like most people, as we get older, our hair starts to go darker or greyer/white. Sometimes losing our rich vibrancy. The same goes for redheads. The body produces more eumelanin, which can darken hair. The red hair follicles stop producing their ginger pigment, fading through a range of colours, including copper, rosy-blonde and even going darker. This process is called achromotrichia, which is when hair follicles stop producing the pigment that gives red hair its colour. As the pigment slows down and eventually stops being produced.

"I look forward to seeing where Princess Beatrice moves with her colour journey."

Check out these pictures of Betarice's ever-changing red hair…

2008 Back in 2008, the royal was snapped in a lovely boho dress, arriving for her first day at Goldsmiths University of London, where she studied for a degree in History. You can see the impressive length of her hair and its bold ginger tone.



2009 A year later, Princess Beatrice was seen at the 'Young Victoria' premiere at the Pacific Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and her mane looks a few shades darker, don't you think? We are loving the curls though; we wish we knew what tool she used!



2011 At the Chelsea Flower Show in 2011, Beatrice rocked a fabulous, half-up, half down style and her hair natural tone had changed again, not looking quite so copper.



2015 The wife of Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi looked incredible at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Fashion Gala at the V&A, and her hair looked distinctly darker and richer in colour. The red lipstick really set it off, too.



2020 At the Chelsea Flower Show in 2020, the royal's hair looks darker still, but lighter at the ends, indicating perhaps a summer holiday where the sun has lighted her hair naturally. Her mane was secured with a sweet black bow.



2024 In July, Beatrice, who has a young daughter called Sienna, was pictured at the unveiling of street artist Mr Brainwash's work at Jack Barclay Bentley in central London. She sported a sleek and straight style and her hair is several shades darker. You can still see she is a gorgeous, natural born redhead, but the tone has definitely changed over the years.






