Beyoncé's rare comment about daughter Rumi backstage you definitely missed

Beyoncé made an extremely rare, personal comment about her daughter, Rumi, while backstage at the Grammy Awards in a sweet moment you might have missed.

The superstar and her husband Jay-Z were joined by her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, 13, at the biggest night in music but their younger two children, seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, stayed at home.

Beyoncé, who picked up the final award of the night, the coveted Album of the Year trophy for her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, made sure to give a shout-out to her other daughter, Rumi, who appeared as a credited artist on the song Protector.

Chatting with ET backstage after picking up the major win, the mother-of-three was explaining how honored she was to collect the award and how special it was having Blue Ivy join her on stage and witness her big moment.

"She's taller than me I don't like it at all," Beyoncé joked, before adding: "I'm so happy she was here and Rumi, who's on the album, our youngest daughter, she's at home watching and I forgot to thank her so I get to thank her now, thank you Rumi."

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé took to the stage with Blue to collect the award for Best Country Album, beating out competition from Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone. The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker looked genuinely shocked after Taylor Swift read out her name.

© WireImage Beyoncé brought Blue Ivy on stage with her to collect Album of the Year

In another sweet moment, Blue Ivy even gestured for her mom to rise from her seat as Beyoncé was, at first, too stunned to move.

Beyoncé told the room: "I really was not expecting this, wow. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album, we worked so hard on it.

Beyoncé was visibly shocked as she won Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and to say, stay persistent."

Beyoncé with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter

Meanwhile, Beyoncé might have picked up the most prestigious award of the night – but another big winner at this year's Grammys was undoubtedly Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton-born rapper took home an incredible five wins including three in the premiere ceremony – Best Rap Song, Best Rap Video and Best Rap Performance – and two during the main telecast: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. All five wins were for his record-breaking hit Not Like Us, billed as a 'diss track' to fellow rapper, Drake.

© FilmMagic Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for Not Like Us', poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Kendrick gave a shoutout to his hometown and the rest of California in his speech after accepting Record of the Year, sharing his love and support for those who had been devastatingly affected by the LA wildfires.

Other big winners include Charli XCX who won her first ever Grammy with her album BRAT. Sabrina Carpenter was also a first-time winner as Espresso picked up Best Pop Solo Performance. Her album, Short n Sweet, also won Best Pop Vocal Album.