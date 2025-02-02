Jaden Smith pushes boundaries as he steps out with castle on his head on Grammys red carpet

Jaden Smith once again proved he’s in a league of his own when it comes to style, making a jaw-dropping entrance at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old, who is never afraid to push the boundaries of fashion, turned heads as he arrived at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, wearing what can only be described as the ultimate statement accessory—a towering black castle that concealed most of his head.

The bold headpiece, which instantly set social media ablaze, perfectly complemented Jaden’s otherwise classic look.

Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo by Louis Vuitton, the musician kept the rest of his ensemble simple, pairing a crisp white button-down shirt with a black tie. But, of course, Jaden isn’t one to conform to the traditional red carpet aesthetic—his avant-garde take on formalwear ensured all eyes were on him.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has always been unapologetically unique, and his latest look only reinforces his commitment to self-expression.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Jaden Smith at the 67th Grammys Awards

His Grammy night appearance was also a special one, as he stepped out to support his father, who was scheduled to make a rare appearance as a presenter during music’s biggest night.

While some might be surprised by Jaden’s bold fashion choices, those who have followed his journey know this is simply part of his creative DNA. He has long spoken about his desire to break free from societal norms, fully embracing the idea of standing out rather than fitting in.

© WireImage Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

"I went through a lot of my life trying to be normal," Jaden shared in an interview with Complex last October. "It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while. I started to feel like people didn't really understand me or see me, and I wasn't really trying to show anybody that."

For Jaden, the idea of being "normal" is not something he ever aspired to. Instead, he has made it his mission to defy expectations and challenge conventional thinking—whether through his fashion, music, or creative projects.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Jaden Smith makes a statement

"Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the 'normal' thing to do when that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything," he explained. "It's very frustrating. And then you see people fall into it, and generations of people fall into it. So I actively try to be myself."

And being himself is exactly what Jaden does best. His artistic expression extends far beyond fashion—music has always been an equally powerful outlet for him. His latest album, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love, delves into themes of identity, connection, and the impact of living in a digital age.

© Getty Jaden Smith and Willow Smith command attention

"It’s really a snapshot of my mental state currently," he told Complex of the project. "When it comes to trying to be a human and relate with people in the digital age that we live in, the mental landscapes of people are changing and the psychology of people is changing. And this is a mental snapshot of me right now where I am in my life."