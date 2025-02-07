Reba McEntire looks phenomenal with head-turning wild hair transformation

Reba McEntire may be synonymous with her signature bouncy ginger curls, but back in the '80s, the country star shocked fans by trading in her auburn locks for a bold new look.

The Voice star debuted a lighter blonde shade in October 1986 when she graced the stage to accept the award for Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association's awards ceremony.

Reba opted for a golden-toned shade that blended hues of blonde, auburn, and copper, while her locks were cut into a short style just below the ear and styled into an iconic '80s perm. The look was a far cry away from the star's voluminous sunrise-red roots.

© Getty Images Reba McEntire tearfully accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year

The singer donned a blue dress crafted from denim and embellished with floral sequin accents on the bodice. The sleeves were made from off-cuts to add a sense of draped drama to the sensational look. Reba accessorized with a jaw-dropping pair of sapphire stud earrings that were encrusted with tiny diamonds around the edge.

Upon accepting the award, she said: "I’m not gonna cry, I’m gonna faint.

"The entertainment business means the world to me ... I'm very proud to carry the banner for country music and with the good Lord's help, I'll do my best."

© Getty Images Reba McEntire sported a similar hairdo in 1985

The new hairdo echoed back to the year before when Reba attended the 20th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in California. For the occasion, the Happy's Place star sported a glossy shade created from hues of auburn and toasted-almond.

The redhead bombshell wore a bright blue ensemble that featured a silky jacket adorned with an Elvis-style collar and a matching A-line skirt. The co-ord was layered over the top of a white linen shirt, which featured floral embroidery, and a chunky brown belt accent with an oversized western-inspired gold buckle.

However, according to an interview with Glamour, it seems Reba now sees the transformation as a major faux pas. "In the early '80s I got a perm," she said.

© Getty Images The redhead bombshell now opts for stylish bangs and a wispy cut

"I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."

© Getty Images Reba McEntire in the '90s

Despite her regrets, the singer underwent a daring chop in the '90s. She shared: "I loved it. It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing."

"But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can’t cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."