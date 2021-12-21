Inside Reba McEntire's chic home after selling $5million mansion

Reba McEntire has owned homes across the United States, from Tennessee to California. However, she sold her mansion in Beverly Hills for a reported $22 million in 2015, and sold her waterfront manor house in Nashville for $5 million in 2017.

The country music singer has kept her home largely under wraps since splitting from her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in 2015, but she is thought to live in Nashville. She has shared some glimpses inside her house on social media – take a look…

WATCH: Reba McEntire shares how she met boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire's kitchen

Reba revealed her work from home set-up when she prepared for interviews in her kitchen. While having her hair styled, she stood next to her breakfast bar, which had wooden and leather stools underneath the marble worktops.

Vintage cream cabinets with black handles, an American-style fridge, and shelves displaying coffee mugs and white flowers could be seen in the background. The space leads into the dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wooden dining table.

A video revealed another angle of her kitchen, where glass cabinets held wine glasses on one side of the room. On the other side, cookbooks sat on shelves next to a TV and above a series of family photos.

Reba McEntire's living room

Reba sat on a plush cream sofa topped with a blanket as she filmed a clip in September 2020. A wooden side table topped with a lace cloth held framed family photos, but the focal point was definitely the Christmas tree decorated with white crosses – which Reba had clearly kept up all year round!

Reba McEntire's garden

In July 2021, the singer shared a snap of a black wicker dining table and matching chairs that could have been taken at her home. The table was topped with pancakes, bacon and syrup, and Reba wrote in the caption: "Perfect way to start the morning! #lovemesomepancakes."

Reba also spent a few months in Oklahoma in 2020 with her sister Susie and brother-in-law Mark after the coronavirus quarantine orders came into effect. A snap showed the family sitting around a dining table with green walls and glass doors in the background.

She told Today's Hoda Kotb: "I got to stay there at Mama’s house and help … clean everything out. We had so many great times, going through drawers and boxes, and found pictures we’d never seen before, and we cried, we laughed, we toasted Mama. It was just an absolute, huge blessing to get to do that."

