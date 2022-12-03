Reba McEntire shows off her curves in glamorous festive jumpsuit

Reba McEntire wowed fans on Saturday when she rocked a slinky glamorous jumpsuit covered in red sequins.

"It’s time for sparkles! Check out the new holiday collection from Reba at Dillard’s. Available now at your local Dillard’s or online at Dillards.com/Reba," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#fancy" in reference to her iconic song.

WATCH: Reba McEntire gets fans talking with fun Christmas video

"So beautiful," commented one fan, as another added: "Drop dead gorgeous."

The V-Neck sequin mesh belted jumpsuit was from Dillards, an Arkansas-based department store Reba has been partnering with for years. It retails for $168.

The 66-year-old is known for her bold looks and love of fringe, and was seen at the Country Music Awards earlier in 2022 wearing a button-down black blouse with green sequin fringe down the chest.

Reba's career has been going for decades and in August the singer took an emotional look back at her music journey sharing a video of one of her very first performances at none other than the Grand Ole Opry, a lifelong dream and major milestone for any country music singer.

Reba wowed fans with the festive look

Reba looked unrecognizable in the throwback she shared, appearing almost cherub-like with her baby face and signature red curls as she posed for her very first album cover. She was twenty-two years old at the time.

The album picture has quite the vintage and 1970s look to it, with a brown and rust hued, sepia-like filter and heavy grain.

For the special shot, Reba wore a delicate white blouse with frilly lace throughout it. In the caption of the anniversary post, she wrote: "Happy 45th anniversary to the album that started it all, Reba McEntire!" On my first recorded Grand Ole Opry performance on April 25, 1978, I sang 'Why Can't He Be You' from this album. Thanks to @opry for sharing this footage!"