James Middleton's wife Alizée's tumbling princess hair in new photo leaves fans in awe

James Middleton shared a beautiful photograph of his wife, Alizée Thevenet and their baby son, Inigo to mark Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the brother of the Princess of Wales dedicated a heartfelt tribute to his family, writing: "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one."

Alizée, who prefers to keep a low profile outside of the spotlight, looked angelic as she cradled her son. Her golden blonde hair fell to her lower back in a sleek, straightened style as she opted for a fresh, no-makeup beauty glow and wrapped up warm in a red knitted sweater.

© Instagram Alizée cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton

While several fans were quick to wish Alizée a happy Mother's Day, other fans couldn't help but notice how long her hair was, likening her locks to that of a Disney princess.

Alizée's hair captivates fans

"You should frame that photo. It’s so lovely and full of emotion," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Your wife has the most beautiful hair."A third added: "Such a beautiful photo.

It perfectly captures a mother’s love of her son. Happy Mother’s Day Alizée," while a fourth fan agreed: "Alizée's hair is beautiful. Like a princess."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bul Alizee and James share their son, Inigo, who was born in 2023

The Princess of Wales' sister-in-law has always sported long, caramel blonde hair, but in James' most recent photograph, the radiant mother-of-one's mane looked longer and blonder than the last time she was photographed in public.

James Middleton and Alizée's fairytale love story

James and Alizée's love story is nothing short of a modern fairytale. The charming younger brother of the Princess of Wales first crossed paths with the French financial analyst in 2018 at a private members’ club in London - where fate, and James’s beloved late dog Ella, played a starring role.

© Dave Benett, Getty Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton found love in 2018

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," James told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

That moment marked the first time James locked eyes with the woman who would become his wife. Their whirlwind romance blossomed swiftly, and by October 2019, James had popped the question with a breathtaking sapphire ring.

© Instagram James refelcted on how his beloved late dog, Ella, brought him to Alizée

Though the pandemic delayed their nuptials, love conquered all when the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the South of France in September 2021. Since then, their journey has been filled with joy, adventure, and a shared passion for animals.

In 2023, their happiness reached new heights with the arrival of their first child, a beautiful baby boy, Inigo.