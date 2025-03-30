Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton's wife Alizée's tumbling princess hair leaves fans in awe
James Middleton standing with wife Alizee, both in black© David M. Benett

James Middleton's wife Alizée's tumbling princess hair in new photo leaves fans in awe

The brother of the Princess of Wales shared a new photo of his wife

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
James Middleton shared a beautiful photograph of his wife, Alizée Thevenet and their baby son, Inigo to mark Mother's Day. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the brother of the Princess of Wales dedicated a heartfelt tribute to his family, writing: "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one." 

Alizée, who prefers to keep a low profile outside of the spotlight, looked angelic as she cradled her son. Her golden blonde hair fell to her lower back in a sleek, straightened style as she opted for a fresh, no-makeup beauty glow and wrapped up warm in a red knitted sweater. 

Alizée Thevenet cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton© Instagram
Alizée cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton

While several fans were quick to wish Alizée a happy Mother's Day, other fans couldn't help but notice how long her hair was, likening her locks to that of a Disney princess. 

Alizée's hair captivates fans

"You should frame that photo. It’s so lovely and full of emotion," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Your wife has the most beautiful hair."A third added: "Such a beautiful photo. 

It perfectly captures a mother’s love of her son. Happy Mother’s Day Alizée," while a fourth fan agreed: "Alizée's hair is beautiful. Like a princess." 

Alizee Thevenet in a cream outfit and Jamies Middleton in a velvet outfit© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bul
Alizee and James share their son, Inigo, who was born in 2023

The Princess of Wales' sister-in-law has always sported long, caramel blonde hair, but in James' most recent photograph, the radiant mother-of-one's mane looked longer and blonder than the last time she was photographed in public. 

James Middleton and Alizée's fairytale love story

James and Alizée's love story is nothing short of a modern fairytale. The charming younger brother of the Princess of Wales first crossed paths with the French financial analyst in 2018 at a private members’ club in London - where fate, and James’s beloved late dog Ella, played a starring role. 

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England© Dave Benett, Getty
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton found love in 2018

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," James told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

That moment marked the first time James locked eyes with the woman who would become his wife. Their whirlwind romance blossomed swiftly, and by October 2019, James had popped the question with a breathtaking sapphire ring. 

James refelcted on a whirwilnd 2023 with his wife Alizée and newborn son, Inigo© Instagram
James refelcted on how his beloved late dog, Ella, brought him to Alizée

Though the pandemic delayed their nuptials, love conquered all when the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the South of France in September 2021. Since then, their journey has been filled with joy, adventure, and a shared passion for animals. 

In 2023, their happiness reached new heights with the arrival of their first child, a beautiful baby boy, Inigo.

