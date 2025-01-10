James Middleton's wife Alizee is the ultimate ski style icon in new family pictures

The Princess of Wales' younger brother James shared a delightful carousel of holiday pictures with Instagram on Thursday evening, and they are just adorable!
James and his family kicked off their 2025 in style as they looked to be enjoying the picturesque mountains in the Alps.
In one picture, James and his wife posed with their beloved two dogs and their adorable son, Inigo.
The tot was wrapped up warm in mini ski gear and looked super cute as he took to the snow. The couple disguised his face with a heart-shaped emoji to protect his privacy.
But, we couldn't help but notice how incredible Alizee, 33, looked in her ski outfits - so chic, don't you think?
Firstly, she sported the most wonderful hairstyle - her sunshine gold hair was teased into a picture-perfect plait, and she wore little makeup as she took to the slopes.
In one picture, the financial analyst can be seen wearing an incredible black roll neck and a pair of high-waisted black ski trousers that almost looked like they were made of leather, as she joyfully sipped on a glass of wine.
In another snap, the blonde was seen feeding her child baby food in a buttermilk-coloured roll neck, which looked like a true timeless staple she could wear when she's back home, too.
Alizee the fashion icon
We've always known that James' wife was uber chic. Back in 2019, Alizee was a guest alongside James at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The Princess of Wales' family of course made an appearance, and when they arrived in Windsor they looked as chic as can be. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were all smiles as they were pictured alongside their grown-up children Pippa and James. Carole wore Catherine Walker, Pippa rocked Kate Spade, and Alizee dazzled onlookers in an amazing statement dress which turned out to be a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.
At the time, we genuinely thought the style must have been a designer; as it had a lovely, Versace-style, chain-print pattern which mixed well with the chiffon detail and with a V-neck, wrap-over front. It also came with a tie belt, long sleeves, narrow buttoned cuffs and a pleated skirt. Styling to perfection, she added an on-trend straw boater hat and nude high heels. Sublime.