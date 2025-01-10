James Middleton's wife Alizee is the ultimate ski style icon in new family pictures

The Princess of Wales' younger brother James shared a delightful carousel of holiday pictures with Instagram on Thursday evening, and they are just adorable!

James and his family kicked off their 2025 in style as they looked to be enjoying the picturesque mountains in the Alps.

James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

In one picture, James and his wife posed with their beloved two dogs and their adorable son, Inigo.

© Instagram Little Inigo looked so cute in his ski outfit

The tot was wrapped up warm in mini ski gear and looked super cute as he took to the snow. The couple disguised his face with a heart-shaped emoji to protect his privacy.

© Instagram James and his family enjoyed some time in the mountains

But, we couldn't help but notice how incredible Alizee, 33, looked in her ski outfits - so chic, don't you think?

© Instagram Alizee has an elite sense of ski style!

Firstly, she sported the most wonderful hairstyle - her sunshine gold hair was teased into a picture-perfect plait, and she wore little makeup as she took to the slopes.

In one picture, the financial analyst can be seen wearing an incredible black roll neck and a pair of high-waisted black ski trousers that almost looked like they were made of leather, as she joyfully sipped on a glass of wine.

Alizee had picture-perfect hair

In another snap, the blonde was seen feeding her child baby food in a buttermilk-coloured roll neck, which looked like a true timeless staple she could wear when she's back home, too.

Alizee the fashion icon

We've always known that James' wife was uber chic. Back in 2019, Alizee was a guest alongside James at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images Alizee and James attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in 2019

The Princess of Wales' family of course made an appearance, and when they arrived in Windsor they looked as chic as can be. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were all smiles as they were pictured alongside their grown-up children Pippa and James. Carole wore Catherine Walker, Pippa rocked Kate Spade, and Alizee dazzled onlookers in an amazing statement dress which turned out to be a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Alizee wore a H&M dress to the nupitals

At the time, we genuinely thought the style must have been a designer; as it had a lovely, Versace-style, chain-print pattern which mixed well with the chiffon detail and with a V-neck, wrap-over front. It also came with a tie belt, long sleeves, narrow buttoned cuffs and a pleated skirt. Styling to perfection, she added an on-trend straw boater hat and nude high heels. Sublime.