James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet makes major announcement – and it'll take her away from family

Alizee Thevenet has announced that she will be taking part in a fundraising challenge as the wife of James Middleton treks 90km to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Taking to her private social media pages, the mother-of-one revealed that she would be hiking through Spain alongside two of her friends. The financier shared a snap of herself and her pals, all dressed in waterproof coats as they smiled next to a flowing river.

She wrote: "Join my best friends and me as we embark on a 90km journey from Santiago de Compostela to Finisterre over the next three days, raising awareness for MS!"

Alizee continued: "Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the challenges faced by those who battle this condition, even when their struggles aren't visible to the outside world."

Her journey will take her away from her husband, James Middleton, and their son, Inigo, who the couple welcomed on 21 September 2023. James has previously described his journey into parenthood as "the most wonderful experience," while balancing his life with his six dogs.

James has an incredibly close bond with his family, paying tribute to them in a Valentine's Day post last year during a skiing holiday.

James explained to his followers: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant, I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together.

"Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge, we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla."

The businessman continued: "Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you, and I couldn't recommend it more. But it does take careful planning, so I've written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you're interested. The link is in my bio, and please share your adventures with me."

According to the NHS, multiple sclerosis (MS) is an incurable disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. Although there is no current cure for the condition, treatment can help to manage it.

The illness can affect people in different ways, with some able to live their lives with minimal disruption, while others can face major obstacles. The condition is rarely fatal, although those living with it have a reduced life expectancy when compared to the general population.