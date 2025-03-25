Dylan Dreyer arrives on Today Show set with sleek hair transformation following trip to Paris 

Dylan Dreyer has been spending time in the French capital for work, and it appears that the Parisian street style has rubbed off on her!

The Today Show favorite stepped out on March 25 sporting a chic new look, having styled her hair in a sleek straight 'do.

Dylan has an iconic blond bob and on Tuesday's show, she was sporting a freshly chopped bob, which had been straightened to perfection.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer looked incredibly stylish with a chic new haircut

The star tends to wear her hair in a bouncy blow dry for work, and occasionally curls it too. The meteorologist has had a busy few weeks and is enjoying settling back into life in the city, where she lives with her husband Brian Fichera and their three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, four, and three-year-old Rusty.

The family also have a beautiful vacation home just outside of New York City, where they tend to spend the weekends.

The weekend just gone saw Dylan reunite with her family, including her brothers and parents, to celebrate her dad's birthday.

The group posed for photos on the beach and inside Dylan's home, where she hosted the festivities. Just last week, Dylan spent time in France, where she was on assignment.

She spent a few days in Paris, before going to Saint Nazaire to repor on the World America MSC Cruise - which has been built there.

© NBC Another look at Dylan's new hair look

She got to take a look first hand at the ship, and took viewers on a tour. The star also shared several updates on social media, including pictures of herself posing outside the cruise ship, accompanied by the caption: "Coat, or no coat. The important decisions this morning live from Saint Nazaire, France aboard the brand new @msccruisesofficial World America as they complete the finishing touches! @todayshow will be live from Miami ahead of her maiden voyage on April 9! Let the fun continue!!"

It was announced last week that the Third Hour co-hosts will tour Miami's newest ship ahead of its maiden voyage in a special episode that will air on April 9.

The Today Show star often styles her hair in loose waves

Dylan opened up about her adventures at the start of the week, admitting she didn't even ask the producers why she was going to France, but jumped at the opportunity.

As well as France, Dylan has also traveled to New Orleans and Miami for work events this year alone.

© Instagram Dylan recently took a trip to Paris for work

Along with her job on Today, Dylan is also an accomplished children's author, and released her fourth book earlier in 2025, titled "A Peek Out Of Your Window".

This was her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children. The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"

© Instagram Dylan with her family

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about.

"Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'. "And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'."