Jake Gyllenhaal is already breaking records on Broadway with his leading turn in the Shakespeare play Othello opposite Denzel Washington.

This is the 44-year-old actor's fourth time under the bright lights of NYC theater's biggest platform, following Constellations in 2014-15, Sunday in the Park with George in 2017, and Sea Wall/A Life in 2019.

Jake plays Iago, the play's central antagonist, presented as a soldier in this adaptation. Othello is directed by Kenny Leon, who last directed Our Town in 2024 also for the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Iconic Celebrity Hair Transformations

For the role, though, Jake underwent a subtle but quite noticeable change to his appearance. The actor is not a stranger to putting his body through the paces for his parts, including most recently beefing up for the 2024 film Road House.

© Getty Images However this time, the change came to his hair, as he rid himself of his signature brunette locks and usual beard, last sported as recently as Othello's preview nights, and opted for a shaved head. Jake debuted the clean new look at the show's opening night on Sunday, March 23, which was attended by the likes of Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez and even former president Joe Biden.

© Getty Images He also shaved off his beard completely, going completely clean except for a faint dark hairline, all to suit the soldier character he plays. In the show, he mostly spends his time in army fatigues, closing out the night in camo pants and an army green muscle tee. Jake was joined for opening night by his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, who matched his shiny black satin suit with a revealing black satin dress as well.

© Getty Images His sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, her husband Peter Sarsgaard, their two daughters, as well as their parents Stephen and Naomi, and none other than Jake's godmother Jamie Lee Curtis. Jamie shared her praise for the show, which is causing controversy for its exorbitant ticket prices, and particularly her godson on social media. "Getting to watch people that you meet when they're very young develop into artists is a particular thrill," she sweetly penned.

© Getty Images "I can't imagine what Jake and Maggie's parents feel like or for that matter what my parents must've felt like when I too began to dabble in the dark arts of films and television. Live theater is an entirely other animal and my young friend Jake. "@jakegyllenhaal takes on Iago, a 400 year-old tormenting character like an emotional, human IED! Treacherous and devilish and even funny at times. He is BREATHTAKING in this new production of OTHELLO!" she concluded.