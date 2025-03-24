Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jake Gyllenhaal debuts hair transformation you can't miss — see photos
Subscribe
Jake Gyllenhaal debuts hair transformation you can't miss — see photos
Jake Gyllenhaal poses during a photo call for "Othello" at Tavern on the Green on February 10, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal debuts hair transformation you can't miss — see photos

The actor stars in Othello on Broadway with Denzel Washington

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
14 minutes ago
Share this:

Jake Gyllenhaal is already breaking records on Broadway with his leading turn in the Shakespeare play Othello opposite Denzel Washington.

This is the 44-year-old actor's fourth time under the bright lights of NYC theater's biggest platform, following Constellations in 2014-15, Sunday in the Park with George in 2017, and Sea Wall/A Life in 2019.

Jake plays Iago, the play's central antagonist, presented as a soldier in this adaptation. Othello is directed by Kenny Leon, who last directed Our Town in 2024 also for the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Iconic Celebrity Hair Transformations

For the role, though, Jake underwent a subtle but quite noticeable change to his appearance. The actor is not a stranger to putting his body through the paces for his parts, including most recently beefing up for the 2024 film Road House.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the opening night celebration of "Othello" at Tavern on the Green on March 23, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

However this time, the change came to his hair, as he rid himself of his signature brunette locks and usual beard, last sported as recently as Othello's preview nights, and opted for a shaved head.

Jake debuted the clean new look at the show's opening night on Sunday, March 23, which was attended by the likes of Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez and even former president Joe Biden.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu pose at the opening night after party for "Othello" on Broadway at Tavern on The Green on March 23, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

He also shaved off his beard completely, going completely clean except for a faint dark hairline, all to suit the soldier character he plays. In the show, he mostly spends his time in army fatigues, closing out the night in camo pants and an army green muscle tee.

Jake was joined for opening night by his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, who matched his shiny black satin suit with a revealing black satin dress as well.

Jake Gyllenhaal poses with his family backstage on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

His sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, her husband Peter Sarsgaard, their two daughters, as well as their parents Stephen and Naomi, and none other than Jake's godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie shared her praise for the show, which is causing controversy for its exorbitant ticket prices, and particularly her godson on social media. "Getting to watch people that you meet when they're very young develop into artists is a particular thrill," she sweetly penned. 

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal during the opening night curtain call for "Othello" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

"I can't imagine what Jake and Maggie's parents feel like or for that matter what my parents must've felt like when I too began to dabble in the dark arts of films and television. Live theater is an entirely other animal and my young friend Jake. 

"@jakegyllenhaal takes on Iago, a 400 year-old tormenting character like an emotional, human IED! Treacherous and devilish and even funny at times. He is BREATHTAKING in this new production of OTHELLO!" she concluded.

Andrew Burnap, Molly Osborne, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and cast during curtain call on opening night of "Othello" at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images

The Nightcrawler star spoke with CBS about his stirring turn ahead of opening night, sharing just how much he enjoyed being on stage, calling it his "favorite place to be."

"[Iago] does have a lot of moments [where] he has interactions with the audience, they kind of become his partner in it, and every night it is different. And that's what I love so much about it," he continued. Othello runs at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a limited engagement until June 8.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More