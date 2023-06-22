Malia Obama displays eye-catching appearance on vacation with family ahead of milestone

The oldest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama currently lives in Los Angeles with her sister Sasha

Michelle and Barack Obama relished the opportunity to spend some quality time with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, this week as they all jetted to Greece for an Obama Foundation event.

The famous family were spotted taking a break from their duties to visit the Acropolis in Athens - and their oldest daughter made sure to turn heads.

The 24-year-old rocked super-long locks which cascaded all the way down to her bottom. Malia wore her naturally wavy tresses loose and her hair appeared to be longer than ever.

WATCH: Malia and Sasha Obama's style evolution

The screenwriter was dressed casually in a tight vest top and matching skirt which she'd teamed with a pair of chunky boots.

Malia was beaming in the photos as she chatted with her younger sister and scaled the stairs at the historic site.

MORE: Inside Sasha Obama's living arrangement at college in LA

MORE: Sasha Obama unveils bold new look as she starts new college year

Where does Malia and Sasha Obama live?

Michelle and Barack will, no doubt, be thrilled to be reunited with their children who live in Los Angeles.

© BackGrid Malia and Sasha enjoyed the trip with their parents

It's been an exciting time for them all as they've had plenty to celebrate together. Sasha recently graduated from the University of Southern California and she also turned 22.

Not only that, but they were thankful for their dad on Father's Day, and Michelle paid tribute to her husband with a sweet message on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of Barack with his girls.

© Photo: Getty Images Malia and Sasha live together in Los Angeles

She lovingly captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing dads out there – and to this guy in particular. @BarackObama, thank you for being such a loving, caring, and attentive dad to our two beautiful girls. We love you so much!"

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

Malia Obama is turning 25!

Now, there's another milestone waiting around the corner, and this time it has Malia's name on it. She'll ring in her 25th birthday on July 4, when celebrations will be plentiful.

© Photo: Getty Images Sasha and Malia grew up in the White House

While it's not known where she will party, it's likely Malia and her sister will be back in Los Angeles where they are building a life for themselves.

Last year, Michelle penned a sweet message for her firstborn and shared it on Instagram for her big day. She wrote: “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

© Photo: Getty Images Sasha and Malia are very close to their parents

What is Malia Obama doing now?

In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia relocated to Los Angeles after receiving her degree from Harvard.

She landed a job with Donald Glover, who couldn't sing her praises enough when he told Vanity Fair. "Her writing style is great. She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

© Getty Images Their children have come a long way

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here