This natural solution to tackling female hair loss has thousands of five-star reviews

It might seem that balding is a male concern, but around 40 per cent of women by age 50 show signs of hair loss. While it can happen at any age, female pattern hair loss is most prevalent following menopause, due to hormonal changes affecting hair growth cycles and follicle sensitivity.

Often overlooked or dismissed as a sign of getting older, the reality is that hair loss can be a deeply emotional process, affecting self-esteem and confidence.

What is the cause of female pattern hair loss?

The root causes of age-related hair loss in women are more complex than they may seem. While genetics play a part, three primary factors often contribute to thinning hair as we age:

© Getty Hair loss affects around 50% of women at some point in their lives

Hormonal imbalances, particularly the effects of DHT, a derivative of testosterone that shrinks hair follicles.

particularly the effects of DHT, a derivative of testosterone that shrinks hair follicles. Environmental stressors such as pollution, UV damage, and harsh haircare products.

such as pollution, UV damage, and harsh haircare products. Scalp inflammation, sometimes caused by dandruff or oxidative stress, which disrupts the hair growth cycle.

The good news? These causes are modifiable - and products like KilgourMD were created specifically to address them.

How does KilgourMD work to target hair loss?

Developed by a Stanford-trained dermatologist, the KilgourMD system uses advanced, clinically studied ingredients to promote fuller, healthier-looking hair. Unlike many traditional treatments, KilgourMD focuses on scalp health as the foundation for hair growth, working from the inside out to deliver visible, lasting results.

Backed by peer-reviewed research, the active ingredients in KilgourMD have outperformed traditional minoxidil in clinical studies - without the associated side effects.

Key ingredients and their benefits

Saw Palmetto – Blocks DHT, helping prevent follicle shrinkage.

– Blocks DHT, helping prevent follicle shrinkage. Pumpkin Seed – Rich in omega-3s and phytosterols to improve scalp health.

– Rich in omega-3s and phytosterols to improve scalp health. Turmeric – Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress.

– Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress. Ginseng – Stimulates hair follicles and encourages growth.

– Stimulates hair follicles and encourages growth. Caffeine – Improves circulation and helps energize follicles.

– Improves circulation and helps energize follicles. Amla – Strengthens hair strands and nourishes the scalp.

– Strengthens hair strands and nourishes the scalp. Rosemary – Enhances blood flow and soothes irritation.

Pine Bark – A potent antioxidant that supports follicular resilience.

Alongside these, KilgourMD features clinically proven actives like Redensyl, Capixyl, and Procapil, which target ageing follicles, support new growth, and improve hair density.

Real women, real results

Hair thinning can be emotional, but it’s not inevitable. With a targeted approach that blends botanical ingredients and cutting-edge science, KilgourMD is offering women a gentler, more effective way to restore their hair - and their confidence.

Verified shoppers on Amazon have left thousands of five-star reviews on the product.

"This the second time I am repurchasing this product because I am genuinely impressed! I’ve noticed significant changes in my hair after a few months. The serum has a light texture and absorbs quickly. I love how it doesn’t make my hair greasy at all," reads one review.

"As someone who seeks out clean beauty products with natural ingredients, I am such a fan of the ingredients used in this - ginseng, turmeric, and amla! I’ve used this for a few weeks and have noticed baby hair growth along my hairline where I’ve been experiencing more hair thinning and loss - this took me by surprise as I expected more of a slow progress."

Another happy shopper penned: "Love this product! I could feel the difference after only a few weeks. I especially like that it is made from all natural products and was given the thumbs up by both my doctor and endocrinologist."

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.