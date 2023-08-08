Jada Pinkett Smith showcases recent hair growth amid alopecia battle – and she's blonde

The wife of Will Smith first spoke publicly about her hair loss in 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her hair's "come back" in photos she shared on Monday that unveiled her new look.

The 51-year-old – who suffers from alopecia – typically sports a shaved head but showed off her hair growth in a stunning photo which featured her rocking slightly longer locks that have been dyed platinum blonde.

"This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we'll see. Slide 1: Past Slide 2: Present," she captioned the photos which highlighted her hair transformation.

© Instagram Jada shaved her hair off amid her battle with alopecia

Jada limited the comments on her post, but the few that were shared were nothing but complimentary, with one follower responding: "Beautiful either way." A second said: "Radiantly beautiful through and through." A third added: "Looking good sis."

The mom-of-two first spoke publicly about suffering from hair loss on her Red Table Talk series in 2018, explaining that it was "terrifying" when she first noticed that she was losing her hair. "A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans. Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it," she said.

© Instagram Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her hair regrowth on Instagram

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'" she said. It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

She continued: "My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'"

© Getty Jada was inspired by her daughter, Willow, to shave her head

Later in 2018, Jada shared that she was treating her alopecia with steroid injections, explaining: "I’m getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping."

Three years on, the Gotham star made the decision to shave her head, encouraged by her daughter Willow, 22, who also regularly rocks a shaved head. Jada wrote on Instagram: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

© Getty Jada spoke publicly about her alopecia battle in 2018

Jada's medical condition made headlines in 2022 when Chris Rock commented on her shaved head at the Oscars. He appeared on stage to present Best Documentary and mocked Jada's look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

Following the joke, Jada's husband Will Smith marched up on stage and slapped the comedian across the face.

WATCH: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars

Chris later apologized for the insensitive comment and claimed he was not aware of her condition.

According to the National Institute of Health, alopecia is a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss. While hair can be lost from any part of the body, alopecia usually affects the head and face. There is no cure, but there are treatments to help hair grow back more quickly.