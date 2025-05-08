George Clooney ditches unrecognisable look Amal 'hated' during solo outing in NYC

George Clooney has been sporting an entirely different look lately.

The Hollywood star, 63, recently died his hair a dark brown shade, much to his fans surprise, for his role on the Broadway stage show, Good Night, and Good Luck, but it seems the Ocean's 11 actor, who made his debut at the Winter Garden Theater last month, is still embracing his roots.

George stepped out for a solo outing in New York City last weekend, where he was photographed showing more of his natural shade, as his signature silver locks were beginning to shine through his brown hair.

The Oscar winner was seen playing in the Broadway League Softball Game in Central Park and, although he was wearing a cap, his natural color was visible underneath.

© GC Images George Clooney's natural hair is beginning to grow through after the actor dramatically changed his locks for his stint on Broadway

Not only that, but in photos obtained by MailOnline showing George arriving at the theater show on Wednesday, his natural hair was even more visible.

However, it's worth noting that George's critically acclaimed portrayal as Edward R. Murrow in the play, which has been adapted from his 2005 film of the same name, runs for another four weeks, so it's likely that the star will need to top up his dye job regularly so he can continue to embody the role as Murrow.

© Getty Images The Oceans 11 star was spotted playing in a Broadway softball tournament in NYC recently

George Clooney's new look will spark reaction from Amal

One person who will likely be pleased to see George's natural shade begin to make a comeback is his wife, Amal.

According to her husband, the 47-year-old human rights lawyer is not a fan of the darker locks.

© Getty Images George's darker locks sparked quite the reaction from his wife, Amal Clooney, and their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella

In an interview with the New York Times, George candidly shared how his wife of ten years, as well as their seven-year-old twins, would react to the dramatic change.

"My wife is going to hate it. Nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

It seems George isn't afraid to poke fun at himself and his new 'do.

© Getty Images George made a comment about his different hairstyle while receiving a Sardi's Caricature in honor of his performance in "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Last week, the father-of-two accepted a portrait of himself at the iconic Manhattan restaurant Sardi's. The caricature is a time-honored tradition for Broadway performers.

The drawing featured George wearing his usual look by way of his salt and pepper hair, which prompted relief from the actor.

"I like the hair color. It's much better than my hair color right now. That's better. It's grey, mostly grey. There we are, thank you so much."

© Getty The Oscar-winning actor admitted that his wife, Amal, "hated" his new hair and that his kids would "laugh" at him

Meanwhile, George has reason to celebrate as not only has he had a recent birthday, but his stint in the play and the show's ensemble have earned five Tony nominations.

One award was for acting, with the other four for the stage design, lighting, scenic design and costuming.

Good Night, and Good Luck runs until June 8.