George and Amal Clooney’s home life with kids threatened following news

George and Amal Clooney's family life with their twins may be disrupted following the potential new United States sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump.

The international human rights lawyer could be denied entry from the country, with many high-profile British attorneys having reportedly been "cautioned" by the United Kingdom's Foreign Office.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the threat to the lawyers are "due to the legal advice they provided to the International Criminal Court in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant."

Trump brought forth Executive Order 14203 and imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court back in February. The ICC is an international organization that prosecutes individuals accused of war crimes, and one of its officials, Karim Khan, an international criminal court prosecutor, was named by Donald Trump on the order.

Amal worked as an adviser during Karim's investigation into Israeli and Hamas leaders. "The U.S. will impose tangible & significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions," read the president's order.

If further sanctions are issued, the 47-year-old could be barred from the United States.

Amal's family life

George and Amal had been residing in New York City with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, ahead of the actor's performance in the Winter Garden Theater night after night that kicked off in April.

The star's role sparked the family's big move away from their primary home in the South of France.

The 63-year-old and his barrister wife tied the knot back in 2014 at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel in Venice. The international human rights lawyer graced down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding and the ceremony was officiated by the former Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

Private life

Amal has previously opened up about the couple's preference for privacy when it comes to their home life. "We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can't otherwise get it," she told British Vogue in 2018.

"That whole side – invasion of privacy and paparazzi, all of that – has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life," she added.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, the actor gushed about his marriage to Amal. "There's a thing about finding the person that you needed to find, particularly at a certain age, and everything from then on is easy," he shared.

"We renovated our house. Amal would go, 'I want to paint this wall yellow.'

"Well, if I was 27 years old and doing construction work, I would've been like, 'Well, that's a stupid color.' But the truth of the matter is that at 60, you just go, 'OK.' There are so many things that would have caused friction that don't."