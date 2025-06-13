Princess Anne sports waist-length hair in family photoshoot at home with ex

After being crowned the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne has rarely strayed from her no-fuss beauty regime, which allows her to be up and ready for a day full of royal engagements in minutes.

Despite what The Crown actress Erin Doherty said about the time-consuming efforts to emulate her look, Anne insisted she can pull her long brunette hair into a French twist effortlessly and quickly.

Years ago, the royal was freer with her waist-length tresses, with unearthed photos showing the 30-year-old enjoying quality time with her then-husband Mark Phillips and their eldest child Peter Phillips.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne was pictured with her long hair loose as she played with her son

Relaxing on the grass at her home, Gatcombe Park, Anne held out a dandelion to her toddler, who giggled in a striped T-shirt and shorts.

© Alamy Stock Photo The 30-year-old royal posed for photos with her ex-husband

The off-duty mother posed for a photoshoot in a long denim skirt and an optical illusion silk skirt, pulling the top section of her hair into a voluminous updo and leaving the bottom in a loose straight style that fell to her waist.

Another snap showed Peter sitting on his father's shoulders with a mop of blonde hair. Mark and Anne's second child, Zara, was born the following year.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess Royal rarely wears her hair down

Anne reportedly began to drift apart from her first husband following Zara's birth, and the pair split in 1989, the same year Anne married her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in Scotland.

The Princess Royal continues to live at Gatcombe Park, which her late mother Queen Elizabeth II gifted her in 1976. Once Mark split from Anne, he moved to Aston Farm on the 700-acre estate, which is now home to Zara and Mike Tindall and their three kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

© Getty Princess Anne and Mark Phillips welcomed two children together

Peter also lives on the estate with his children, Savannah and Isla, with the family coming together at 'the party barn.'

While rare photos have revealed the interior of Princess Anne's home, the grounds are often pictured as they play host to events such as the Festival of British Eventing.

Speaking about running the farm on the property, she told Countryfile in 2014: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this.

"Being able to take on a place like this - for me, I've got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can't stay here."