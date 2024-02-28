8 times Princess Anne was a royal Rapunzel with rarely-seen natural long hair

When Princess Anne discovered the chignon, she never turned back. At 73, the Princess Royal's signature wrapped bun hairstyle has become synonymous with her unmistakably elegant aesthetic - and it's remained unchanged for over 40 years.

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter can rarely be seen without her raven hair neatly coiffed into a balletic up-do. Much like the Princess' unfussy approach to fashion, her perfectly preened hairstyle is both practical and chic.

It has served the Princess Royal since the 1980s, acting as her suit of armour during her military career, her go-to for royal engagements and most importantly, the perfect base for a glittering tiara.

© Getty The Princess Royal has worn her hair in a chic updo since the 1980s

Rewind to the swinging 60s and psychedelic 70s, however, when the It-girl royal was in her late teens and early twenties, and Princess Anne's rarely-seen natural hair was often worn down.

From curling her glossy brunette locks to experimenting with half-up, half-down beehives, the Princess Royal loved to show off her waist-length hair in her younger years.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles through the decades

Princess Anne's glossy locks, 1968 The Princess Royal wore her hair down to attend the Horse Of The Year Show in Wembley in 1968, rocking a half-up, half-down hairstyle to accompany her mod-girl mini skirt.



Bouncy curls and ballgowns, 1969 © James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock On a ritzy evening in Claridge's, the Princess styled her chestnut brown hair in bouncy curls and swept her tresses away from her face.



Rarely-seen beachy waves, 1970 © Bill Cross/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The sporty royal let her natural, thick hair fall into beachy waves when she joined her late father, Prince Philip, for a sailing trip on board the Yeoman XVI.



Care-free curls, 1971 © Monty Fresco/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The 70s appeared to be Princess Anne's care-free era, as she often let her flowing brunette locks, which fell to her shoulders, to fall loosely round her face. Here, the mother-of-two is pictured in Norway, lapping up the sunshine and letting the wind whip her golden brown hair.



Va-va-volume, 1971 © Bill Cross/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Whatever hairspray Princess Anne was using in the 70s, we need some. The trend-setting royal was one of the first to debut impossibly voluminous blowout curls, later followed by Princess Kate, who debuted her modern take on the It-girl hairstyle in 2023.



Honeymoon hair, 1973 © Bob Aylott/Daily Mail/Shutterstock By the mid 1970s, Princess Anne was already flirting with the chignon style - which was a variation of her elegant wedding hairstyle when she tied the knot with her first husband, Lieutenant Mark Phillips in 1973. Occasionally, she let her natural hair flow loose, like in this photo from her honeymoon in the West Indies.

The Princess Anne ponytail, 1975 © Tim Graham The ever-practical Princess Anne clearly has a penchant for keeping her hair up. In the mid 70s, the royal could often be seen rocking a sleek, low ponytail, letting her healthy thick mane fall down her back.

