Amal Clooney is a goddess with longest mermaid hair we've ever seen

George Clooney received his first Tony Award nomination for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday – but it was his wife, Amal, who stole the show on the night.

Lebanese-born English barrister Amal, 47, was a total knockout in all white, but it was her mermaid hair that elevated her glamorous look to the next level. The human rights lawyer's hair looked the longest it has ever been, the waist-skimming lengths glossy and styled in loose waves.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Lebanese-born English barrister Amal, 47, was a total knockout in all white, but it was her mermaid hair that elevated her glamorous look to the next level. The human rights lawyer's hair looked the longest it has ever been, the waist-skimming lengths glossy and styled in loose waves.



© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Amal's gorgeous brunette tresses also featured a side part, and the camera flashes showcased her caramel-hued highlights.



© Getty Amal is perfect in pearls in the Big Apple Amal's first red carpet appearance since *that* black dress moment at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Tonys presented the perfect opportunity for the star to pull out one of her most extravagant looks. The wife of the Ocean's 8 star rocked a pearl-covered corseted gown by Tamara Ralph. The off-the-shoulder number with an ankle-grazing skirt was paired with the classic white satin 'I Love Vivier Pumps ' by Roger Vivier.

© Getty Rounding off her look was a pearl-adorned clutch bag and a glowing makeup look featuring a peachy lip.



© Variety via Getty Images Amal's best red carpet moments Aside from the Cannes Film Festival, where Amal wore a stunning archival Christian Dior gown, the mother of twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, eight, has had some of her biggest sartorial hits on the red carpet, despite her appearances being few and far between.

© Gotham Last September, she had a white carpet moment as she co-hosted the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library alongside George. She was a bombshell in a slinky velvet Versace gown teamed with diamond drop earrings as she posed with iconic makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, the Wolfs red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival saw Amal rock a frilly lemon number, also by Versace.



© Samir Hussein The Royal Albert Hall witnessed Amal in all her red carpet glory in 2023 when she attended the Fashion Awards looking a picture-perfect disco diva in an orange paillette-covered dress by the same high-fashion Italian label.