Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney is a goddess with longest mermaid hair we've ever seen
Subscribe
Amal Clooney is a goddess with longest mermaid hair we've ever seen
Amal Clooney shoulders up in black dress© Getty

Amal Clooney is a goddess with longest mermaid hair we've ever seen

Amal accompanied her husband George to the 2025 Tony Awards

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

George Clooney received his first Tony Award nomination for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday – but it was his wife, Amal, who stole the show on the night.

Lebanese-born English barrister Amal, 47, was a total knockout in all white, but it was her mermaid hair that elevated her glamorous look to the next level. The human rights lawyer's hair looked the longest it has ever been, the waist-skimming lengths glossy and styled in loose waves.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney 78th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lebanese-born English barrister Amal, 47, was a total knockout in all white, but it was her mermaid hair that elevated her glamorous look to the next level. The human rights lawyer's hair looked the longest it has ever been, the waist-skimming lengths glossy and styled in loose waves.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stole the show at the Tony Awards© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Amal's gorgeous brunette tresses also featured a side part, and the camera flashes showcased her caramel-hued highlights.

Amal Clooney in pearl gown and George Clooney in black tie© Getty

Amal is perfect in pearls in the Big Apple

Amal's first red carpet appearance since *that* black dress moment at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Tonys presented the perfect opportunity for the star to pull out one of her most extravagant looks.

The wife of the Ocean's 8 star rocked a pearl-covered corseted gown by Tamara Ralph. The off-the-shoulder number with an ankle-grazing skirt was paired with the classic white satin 'I Love Vivier Pumps ' by Roger Vivier.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney side on on red carpet© Getty

Rounding off her look was a pearl-adorned clutch bag and a glowing makeup look featuring a peachy lip.

photo of amal clooney in black dress at cannes film festival© Variety via Getty Images

Amal's best red carpet moments

Aside from the Cannes Film Festival, where Amal wore a stunning archival Christian Dior gown, the mother of twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, eight, has had some of her biggest sartorial hits on the red carpet, despite her appearances being few and far between.

\Amal Clooney (L) and George Clooney attend Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City© Gotham

Last September, she had a white carpet moment as she co-hosted the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library alongside George. She was a bombshell in a slinky velvet Versace gown teamed with diamond drop earrings as she posed with iconic makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Wolfs red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival saw Amal rock a frilly lemon number, also by Versace.

Amal Clooney steals the show in a sequin Versace gown© Samir Hussein

The Royal Albert Hall witnessed Amal in all her red carpet glory in 2023 when she attended the Fashion Awards looking a picture-perfect disco diva in an orange paillette-covered dress by the same high-fashion Italian label.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Amal Clooney's very best looks

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more
Best dressed stars in June 2025
GalleryBest dressed stars in June 2025
From the races to the lead up to Wimbledon, June is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos
Best dressed stars in May 2025
GalleryBest dressed stars in May 2025
After the sartorial spectacle of the Met Gala, May is shaping up to be an impeccable month of celebrity style - see the best photos

Read More