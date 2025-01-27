Princess Anne's Hollywood hairstyle she never wore again

Princess Anne's hair is a testament to her enduring loyalty to the Crown; it's practical, polished, and has stayed the same for more than five decades.

The Princess Royal, 74, who is often recognised as being one of the hardest-working royals, has stayed loyal to her signature chignon hairstyle for most of her life. The classical up-do, created by twisting the hair into a knot and securing it with pins, has become synonymous with the royal.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter rarely deviates from the sleek and elegant 'do, which she has been rocking ever since she was a teenager.

"It's like armour," Claudia Harrison (who plays Princess Anne in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown) told Marie Claire, who added that Anne's loyalty to her perfectly executed 'do is parallel with her unmatched work ethic and undisputed reputation as the hardest working royal.

© Getty The Princess Royal's brunette hair was swept into an intricate hairstyle The Princess added a black choker elevated with a dangling diamond pendant to complete her evening wear. Most striking, however, was her jaw-dropping hairstyle that added enough drama to be considered for its own golden gong. The royal's beautiful brunette locks were swept back into a bouffant coquette style - a signature look of the 70s where disco curls meet high glamour.

© Getty Princess Anne presenting the award for best Television light entertainment show to Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise Princess Anne's glossy hair was coiled into several loops and fastened at the back of her head to create an intricate, woven look reminiscent of a bridal hairstyle.

Princess Anne's signature chignon hairstyle It marks one of the only times the royal has deviated from her two-minute chignon updo. © Photo: Getty Images Princess Anne's chignon has become her most-trusted style weapon since the 60s "Actually I read an article the other day about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did," Princess Anne said during an interview aired in documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, referring to actress Erin Doherty, who plays a young Princess Royal in seasons 3 and 4 of the series. "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes." Erin described the process of being in the hair and makeup chair to perfect Anne's 'look' as a "beast" of a process, telling Town and Country the process often took upwards of three hours.