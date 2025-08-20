Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan's model daughter undergoes huge hair transformation sending fans into a frenzy
The Good Morning America host is a dad to twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia and his two older children, Michael Jr. and Tanita

Image© Rodin Eckenroth
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
New year, new hair! Isabella Strahan is kicking starting her school year with a fresh new style.

The daughter of Michael Strahan showed off her new locks on Instagram and fans are obsessed. 

Isabella posing short curls by her ad campaign© Instagram
She doesn't look like this anymore

In a social media post celebrating "summer nights in the city," Isabella rocked waist length tresses which she wore in a series of tiny braids. 

She looked every inch the model as she pouted for the camera in a series of snapshots from New York. 

Her twin sister, Sophia — who featured in some of the photos — was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Nice hair."

Others said they were "loving the new do," and quipped: "Shake yo dreads."

New look

It's a big change for Isabella who has been growing back her hair following treatment for a brain tumor. 

The brave 20-year-old was declared cancer-free in the summer of 2024 and stepped back into life as a full-time student at the University of Southern California.

She also returned to modeling with her sister and has featured in various campaigns in recent months from SKIMS to Kenneth Cole. 

Cancer-free

Michael's daughter poses inside sun-drenched room in Bahamas home© Instagram
Isabella has had a wonderful summer

Isabella and Michael recently sat down with Town & Country for a joint interview about her remission and return to normal life following her traumatic and emotional journey with medulloblastoma, a form of cancer most common in children.

"I feel like I've grown in many ways," Isabella told the publication. "I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

Michael Strahan at Cipriani Wall Street on June 20, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
MIchael is proud of his children

Michael confessed it was "painful" to watch her go through her treatment, which included surgery and chemotherapy. 

But he was incredibly proud of her determination to get better and the way she faced her challenges.

An inspiration

"Throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing," the dad-of-four said.

ABC released Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer earlier this year which followed Isabella's journey.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor
It was a difficult journey

Isabella spoke with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America ahead of the show's release, where she shared the most important lesson she learned from the traumatic experience.  

"I learned you should advocate for yourself," she shared. "I think I should have known something was wrong earlier. I think it's always important to trust yourself and trust your body." 

sophia and isabella strahan wearing bikinis© Instagram
She and her twin are embracing life and their modeling careers

She added, "I think that’s something I've taken into account, is always staying positive but always really knowing in your mind if something is wrong."

Isabella is also delighted to be back at college. "It feels amazing," she said of getting back to her studies. "I love getting to be able to go to classes with people my age and I just joined a sorority, so it's been great to meet so many new people and really feel like I have a college experience again."

