Nicole Kidman's new short hair gets her daughter Bella Kidman's approval

Nicole Kidman turned heads once again at the annual Met Gala this year, not for her statuesque all-black floor-length Balenciaga gown, but her new 'do.

The actress, 57, went for a dramatic change this year, opting to give her hair the old snip-snip and debut a much shorter cut, featuring her darker roots and wisps of blonde slicked back hair.

The look featured a swoop of light blonde styled to fall in front of her eye and give her ensemble an air of added mystery, and it was all to fit the theme. Check out more highlights from the night in the video below...

WATCH: The 2025 Met Gala

The hair was cut and styled by celebrity stylist Adir Abergel, the creative director of Virtue Labs, who shared the inspiration behind the cut on social media, saying it was inspired directly by the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, calling to Black menswear, tailoring and dandyism.

Calling her style the "superfine tailored short cut," he wrote: "The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman."

© Getty Images Nicole attended the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

"I wanted to celebrate this year's theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence — where every detail is tailored to that unique person," he continued.

His post garnered scores of supportive comments and likes from celebrities and fans alike, with one of them also coming from Nicole's daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Bella Kidman Cruise.

© Getty Images She debuted a shorter cut at the event, a departure from her long, wavy locks

Bella is one of Adir's followers, as is Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole's 16-year-old daughter with husband Keith Urban, who did not attend the Met Gala this year with his wife as he did previously.

During a previous conversation with W Magazine, the Nine Perfect Strangers star spoke confidently about her many red carpet fashions, saying she was more than happy to embrace risky, often experimental styles that could be hit or miss.

"I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes," she recalled. "I didn't know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!" She also looked back on what she considered the "favorites" in her red carpet wardrobe.

"Probably the chartreuse Dior gown by Galliano for the 1997 Oscars," Nicole confessed. "But I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about. I wore the most beautiful little 24-karat gold vintage mesh gloves. They had little gemstones in them."

© Instagram Her daughter Bella Kidman showed her appreciation for the style

"But, I'm also partial to a tie and a suit," she said, inadvertently nodding to this year's Met theme. "My natural way of dressing would be far more pants, tie, suit, and a jacket. My first purchase when I'd saved all my per diem money was an Alaïa suit. I wish I kept it. It cost a fortune. It's nauseating that I did that."

The mom-of-four admitted also that she had saved all of her looks, in the hopes that maybe her daughters can wear them someday. "I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed. They're museum pieces."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith's daughter Sunday is a budding model and also one of the celebrity stylist's fans

"[My daughters] raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange."