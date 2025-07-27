GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella gets famous family talking with growing natural curls in new photos

Since finally becoming cancer-free in the summer of 2024, Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan has fully stepped back into life as a full-time student and working model.

The 20-year-old and her twin sister Sophia Strahan are the Good Morning America anchor's youngest kids, as he also shares his oldest daughter Tanita, and his only son, Michael Jr., with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. Through Tanita, he is also a grandfather to her son Onyx.

Isabella, who is currently a student at the University of Southern California, took to social media over the weekend with some photos from recent test shoots.

© Instagram Isabella has returned to modeling in the past few months

She wore two sets of outfits, one spotlighting her Calvin Klein underwear, and the other featuring a cut-out leopard-print jumpsuit with a blazer, and the looks showed off her natural beauty and her thick curls, which have grown back prominently in recent months to form a chic 'do.

Her photos quickly got her family's seal of approval, with her dad dropping a like and her sister quipping in the comments: "Do u model or something," with many of her other friends and fans also going into a frenzy in the comments.

Isabella officially returned to modeling in March with a campaign for Kenneth Cole as part of their Purposeful Voices campaign, sporting looks from their Spring 2025 women's ready-to-wear collection.

"I am inspired by how Isabella has persevered and overcome her personal illness," the brand's namesake himself said to GMA. "I appreciate her allowing us to help her tell her story as part of our Purposeful Voices campaign." Isabella herself said in the campaign video: "I am alive. Isn't that a beautiful thing?"

Isabella and Michael, 53, sat down with Town & Country for a joint interview about her remission and return to normal life following her traumatic and emotional journey with medulloblastoma, a form of cancer most common in children.

© Instagram Her family members were among the biggest fans of her latest test shots

"I feel like I've grown in many ways," Isabella told the publication. "I'm super ­grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

"It was definitely tough and painful to watch that," the dad-of-four added. "It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do."

© Instagram The GMA anchor also shares Isabella's twin Sophia with his second wife Jean Muggli

"As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit. And she is still on a journey with her vision, balance, and getting her weight back."

With Michael having long been an advocate for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the pair also focused much of their efforts post-remission on spreading awareness and charity. "Most people don’t understand what families are going through," Isabella explained.

© Getty Images "As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times."

"It's also important to give back to the staff who helped me, because they saved my life. All the doctors and nurses were amazing."