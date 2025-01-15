Renée Zellweger shows off hair transformation as she talks ultra-private life with boyfriend Ant Anstead and stepson

Renée Zellweger is making her return to the beloved Bridget Jones franchise with the upcoming fourth installment, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The actress, 55, stars in the romantic comedy with franchise newcomers Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor, plus returnees Colin Firth, Emma Thompson and, of course, Hugh Grant.

Ahead of the film's Valentine's Day weekend release, she sat down with British Vogue to be interviewed by none other than Hugh, 64, himself.

The pair caught up over their lives in the spotlight, their years of friendship, Bridget and Renée's yeses and nos, and where Renée is at in her own life right now.

The pair discussed their surprising connection as English folk, given Hugh's own residence and Renée's grandmother being English, which also intersected into her love life.

Since 2021, Renée has been dating English TV presenter Ant Anstead. They met when she appeared as a guest on Celebrity IOU: Joyride and fell in love soon after.

© Instagram Renée and Ant have been dating since 2021

The two-time Oscar winner also serves as a stepmom of sorts to his young son Hudson, five, who Ant welcomed with his second wife Christina Haack. Ant and Renée have reportedly lived together since 2023.

When Hugh asked Renée where she primarily lived, she answered: "I live in Southern California, near San Diego," and when he incredulously asked why, she simply responded: "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy," which Hugh reacted to with: "Well, I suppose that's reasonable."

She also spoke of her early years in Texas, contrasting with her more "English Renée" persona to Hugh, and how it translates into her daily life at home with Ant. "Texas Renée likes to be alone in tatty clothes with the dogs, crisscrossing the country and hanging out at the vet, cleaning the yard or planting and pruning things."

© Instagram The actress shares a close relationship with his son Hudson, plus his two older kids with his first wife

For the Vogue shoot, Renée also rocked a totally new look, sporting her blonde locks in a pixie cut, reminiscent of Shirley MacLaine in the '60s.

Her dignified new look now features her hair styled into sweeps over her head, or slicked back and tousled, all paired with more traditionally masculine fits like suits, overcoats, trenches and jumpsuits.

As it turns out, Renée also shares a close bond with her stepson Hudson, having seen him since he was a toddler. His mom Christina is also supportive of their relationship and her as a co-parent.

Speaking with Us Weekly, she dubbed the Judy actress "great," adding: "She's super nice. She loves Hudson, and Hudson loves her. And she and Ant are happy."

She did clarify, though, that she wasn't as close with Renée as she was with her two older kids' stepmom, Heather Rae El Moussa, who is now married to Christina's first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"It's not like Heather and I, where we spend a lot of time together," the mom-of-three added. "It's mostly just on the soccer field or at drop-off." Christina is also filming the HGTV series The Flip-Off with Heather and Tarek, coming after her bitter split from Josh Hall.