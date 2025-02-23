Patrick Mahomes' physical transformation divides fans as he reemerges for family celebration

Patrick Mahomes is starting things afresh after the Kansas City Chiefs' surprising loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month, stopping their "three-peat" in its tracks.

The 29-year-old quarterback was spotted last week rocking a cropped cut, a departure from his signature curly mohawk, and he's showing off the new cut with pride at his first big event since the Super Bowl.

Patrick and his wife Brittany celebrated their oldest daughter Sterling's fourth birthday earlier in the week, and marked the big day with a lavish party.

Sterling was treated to a Bluey-themed celebration with her friends and other family friends at an indoor obstacle course theme park, where her parents took every opportunity to dote on her.

Patrick led his daughter around, rocking his shorter hair, more akin to a buzzcut with a light layer of curls, dressed in a blue tee and sunglasses.

Fans of the NFL star gushed over the family, although when it comes to Patrick's new hairstyle, opinions were more divisive. Several were positive, leaving comments like: "Happy Birthday Skye! And also…… Okkkkk Patrick with the hairrrrrrrr!" and: "You have a very special and beautiful family! (I like the new haircut!)"

However, others weren't as thrilled at first. Responses ranged from: "Whaaat Patrick cut his hair," and: "I'm still an emotional wreck over Patrick's new haircut," to: "Patrick!! Where’s your hair!!! I miss it already!!! Happy BD Sterling!!" and: "Patrick, please grow your curls out more! I love them."

So far, it looks like the celebrated quarterback is loving the new 'do making its debut appearance on social media. Previously, Brittany penned a joint birthday tribute with Patrick to their daughter for her birthday.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever!" she wrote. "I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!"

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them. Your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more, keep being you baby girl!!!"

Patrick and Brittany also share a son named Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, affectionately called "Bronze," and a third daughter named Golden Raye, who was born this January.

Brittany shared several more snaps from Sterling's birthday on Instagram Stories, which included life size Bluey and Bingo actors (that made the kids cry), a hairstyling section for the girls, plus cowboy hats for the kids courtesy of Patrick's mom.

Patrick and Brittany are reveling in pivoting their attention to their kids full-time now that he's in the off-season, although during a previous interview after the Chiefs' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in December, Patrick joked he was finally ready to become a father again.

"I told my wife — my pregnant wife — I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," he quipped during a press conference last year. "We got the 1 seed."