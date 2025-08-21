Celebrity stylist busts 5 summer hair myths - including what's really turning blonde hair green

Longer days, golden sunsets and glowing skin are just some of the reasons why summer is, for me, the most magical time of year.

As an October baby, I've long been an advocate for the autumn-winter months; however, these days, summer is my firm favourite season, and if I could have endless sunshine all year round, I would.

But I, along with many, know that sometimes the summer can wreak havoc with our hair. For example, any whiff of humidity in the air and my hair expands quicker than you can say anti-frizz serum.

However, there are a number of myths and misconceptions about treating our hair during the warmer months.

From the very real damage caused by UV rays to whether we should be washing more regularly, an expert reveals to HELLO! five major truths about our locks in summer.

Click through the gallery to see insight and advice from Melissa Timperley, Celebrity Hair Stylist & Founder of Melissa Salons…

Growth Many are convinced that their hair grows inches upon inches in the warmer months. Melissa states, however, that while there is some truth to this, it's not quite what you think. "It's not uncommon for clients to tell us that they're cancelling their bi-monthly appointments as they expect their hair to grow out over the summer, assuming they can just come back for a tidy up when autumn rolls around," she began. "While technically the warmer climate does mean blood flow to the scalp increases and gives hair follicles a growth boost, it's actually only millimetres of growth and perhaps not the long extensions some hope for. "Regular trims remain important as missing them can lead to split ends and damage."

© Getty Images UV damage I remember telling myself back in the day that my fringe would turn blonde in the summer. As much as this had a big appeal for many, it's not as good as we thought, since it's not great for our hair's health. Melissa says: "Every summer I see throwback videos online of the spray lightening products to bleach hair in the sun popular back in the 90s and 00s, and… eek! "It is true that the sun's UV rays lighten hair, but as with skin, it's not very safe." She adds: "The sun breaks down the protein bonds in the hair shaft, causing dryness, brassiness, and long-term damage." Instead, if you want locks that appear golden and sun-kissed, you're better off booking into a salon for soft balayage, where a professional can ensure the greatest care when it comes to making your hair lighter in colour.

© Getty Images Heat protection I'm definitely guilty when it comes to this one. Melissa quite rightly points out that we apply heat protection when using tools like straighteners and curling irons, so we should apply the same logic when we're basking in extreme heat. "While heat protection is often marketed as for use with hot tools like straighteners and curlers, further protection is needed for UV rays. "Leave-in conditioners with UV protection can help preserve moisture, colour, and integrity."

© Getty Images Water damage If you're a blonde who is a keen swimmer, you'll likely be familiar with the feeling of fear that a pool might turn your locks green. But Melissa says we've misunderstood the main culprit. "Even the least hygienic of swimming pools can turn your blonde locks a greenish hue, because it's not the chlorine that dyes it. "Instead, it's copper in the water that bonds to the proteins in the hair and causes the notorious green tint." To avoid any colour mishaps, Melissa says: "Rinse your hair in clean water before you take a dip and follow up with a clarifying shampoo to clean the bonds and remove impurities such as copper right from the root."