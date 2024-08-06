The best sun protection for hair: 7 SPFs for hair to protect your scalp and strands

These days, there's an SPF for everything, and that can only be a good thing as we become more and more conscientious when it comes to protecting ourselves from the sun. One area we might not even consider is our hair and scalp, and I'm here to tell you that a hair sunscreen is the key to great hair (and a healthy scalp) during summer.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

Not only does a hair SPF protect from the sun's harmful rays, but they stop your hair colour from fading and condition it for good measure too. Tempted to take your body or face SPF to your hair and scalp? Resist the urge and turn to one of the best hair and scalp sunscreens instead.

Why does hair need sun protection?

Just like your skin, hair can be damaged by the sun’s rays too. “When UV rays penetrate the hair’s outer cuticle, they create highly reactive free radicals which damage the melanin pigment causing colour changes, and attack the protein structure of the hair, leading to thinning, breakage, and split ends,” explains leading hair stylist Michael Van Clarke.

Apply in the morning like you would your usual SPF, and reapply throughout the day, especially after swimming.

How to protect your hair and scalp from sunburn

As well as applying an SPF to the hair, Michael Van Clarke suggests covering your hair where possible, especially in direct sunlight – think a chic, patterned scarf or cute bucket hat. He also suggests packing a deep conditioning treatment to treat your hair post-swim and sun. “Replenish your hair daily with regular treatments. Holidays are an ideal time to treat your hair to the full deep conditioning treatment, like leave-in conditioners or pre-shampoo boosters.”

How I chose the best sun protection for hair

Protection factor : From having SPF infused into the formula to replenishing, post-sun specific ingredients, the products in this edit are all devised to protect and restore hair and scalp after sun exposure.

: From having SPF infused into the formula to replenishing, post-sun specific ingredients, the products in this edit are all devised to protect and restore hair and scalp after sun exposure. Personal opinion : I've used quite a few of the products within this list, and can vouch for them saving my stressed hair while in the sun. If I've used it, I've included a personal opinion so you know it has my own seal of approval.

: I've used quite a few of the products within this list, and can vouch for them saving my stressed hair while in the sun. If I've used it, I've included a personal opinion so you know it has my own seal of approval. Trusted brands: The brands within this shopping article are those I, or my team, trust. I've also read the reviews meticulously to check they actually deliver what they promise they will.

The brands within this shopping article are those I, or my team, trust. I've also read the reviews meticulously to check they actually deliver what they promise they will. Price: From luxury haircare to budget-buys, as long as it works, it's included here.

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil Why We Love It Water-resistant formula

Creates a UV defence mist on your hair for up to 16 hours

Lightweight

As well as protecting hair and scalp from the sun, this lightweight spray minimises colour fading, damage and dryness to keep hair looking swish even in the sunshine. Aveda's formula includes UVA/UVB filters derived from wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils help protect hair from sun damage, anti-oxidizing blend of green tea extract, certified organic sunflower seed oil and vitamin E helps protect against free radicals plus it has a light tropical aroma that screams summer.



Kérastase Soleil Crème UV Sublime Leave-in Moisturising Hair Cream Why We Love It Enriched with antioxidant Vitamin E



Non-greasy

Leave-in formula With a lightweight texture and sunny scent, this leave-in moisturising cream prevents dryness and tames frizz for the silkiest smooth finish. Apply to hair before sun exposure or jumping into the pool or sea.

Calypso Scalp Protection Spray SPF50 Why We Love It Provides SPF 50 protection

Non-greasy

Water-resistant Calypso's hair and scalp SPF saves you the hassle of having to worry about ears, scalp or even hair burning as it has an sun protection factor of 50. Spritz all over your scalp and hair before sun exposure.

Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Why We Love It Protects colour-treated hair

Anti-frizz formula

Includes UV filters Bumble & Bumble's protection spray not only smells incredible, but offers not only UV protection but a host of hair-loving ingredients to keep your locks strong, frizz-free and full of hydration. Great one for colour-treated hair as the formula is designed to stop fade from the sun.

Charles Worthington Sunshine Protect UV Protection Leave-In Spray Why We Love It Designed to protect hair from sun and heat

Packed with hair nourishing ingredients



Vegan-friendly This hand luggage friendly sized UV protection for hair is ideal if space is small and you're heading off on your hols! Designed to protect hair from sun and heat, moisturising Moringa Seed Extract helps to hydrate hair whatever the weather. Spritz over hair before sun exposure and reapply throughout the day.

Rahua Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier Why We Love It Multi-tasking

Lightweight

Scented with mango and grapefruit Spritzed onto damp tresses, this multitasker coats strands with a weightless shield to keep hair free from dryness, breakage and dulling of colour. Ultra-light and refreshing, it promises to help strengthen hair while smelling gorgeous of mango and passionfruit too.

