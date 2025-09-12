Tim McGraw's rarely seen daughter looks almost unrecognizable after bold hair transformation

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are parents to three beautiful daughters, and while their eldest, Gracie, 28, and youngest, Audrey, 23, are taking after their parents and building careers in the limelight, their middle daughter, Maggie, keeps a much lower profile. The 27-year-old shared a rare post on Instagram on Thursday and looked almost unrecognizable after unveiling her bold hair transformation. Maggie is typically a blonde, but experimented with an auburn hue back in July. However, she decided to amp up her color and is now sporting a deeper, burgundy shade, and it looks stunning on her.

Posing for a selfie wearing a soft pink lip to complement her win-colored hair, Maggie thanked her NYC-based hairstylist, Joseph Huckabee, and wrote: "Natural state unlocked thanks to @josephhuckabee." Joseph specializes in color, according to his social media profile, with his bio on Instagram reading: "Life is short, bleach your hair." His grid is filled with clients who have undergone bright hair transformations.

While Maggie has chosen a different career from her family, she has inherited an incredible singing voice like her sisters and performed in a band while at college. She is currently employed as the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn. Last year in April, it was also announced that Maggie had joined the Board of Directors for Alive, a hospice care organization in Tennessee that had previously cared for her grandfather, Tim's late father, Tug McGraw, a renowned baseball player.

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of their children. Gracie currently lives in New York City, building a thriving career for herself on the stage after making her off-Broadway debut last year. Audrey is a budding singer-songwriter, and recently toured with Brandi Carlile as her supporting act.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The proud dad further told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023: "They're the life of the party every time they're around. They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

Tim and Faith met at a Nashville gig at the end of 1994, but they were both involved with other people. Faith was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks, while Tim was dating Kristine Donahue. However, when she joined his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, sparks flew, and she broke off her engagement with Scott before marrying Tim that same year.

They married in a surprise wedding held in Tim's aunt's backyard on October 6, 1996. Guests assumed they were attending a charity softball game before Faith appeared in a simple white wedding dress with pearls and Tim in a tuxedo.