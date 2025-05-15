Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie looks just like her dad after striking change to appearance

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter, Gracie, has undergone an appearance change that has fans noticing the strong resemblance to her dad.

The 28-year-old has ditched her red locks and returned to a much darker color, showing off the results of her striking hair transformation in a video on Instagram.

New hair

In the clip, Gracie sits in a chair displaying her dyed red hair before a cape is thrown over her face and then pulled away, unveiling her glossy dark tresses.

Her followers loved the transformation, and many pointed out how her new look made her look even more like her country singer dad.

"You look so much like your dad," one person commented. A second said: "Never realized how much you look like your dad."

Others called Gracie "beautiful" and "gorgeous", while some said her darker look was "perfection".

© Getty Images Gracie has ditched her red hair

Gracie's transformation comes shortly after she celebrated her 28th birthday on May 5, and her dad reflected on just how fast time has gone in an endearing message on social media.

He wrote: "Can't believe this little bit turns 28 today! Happy birthday to our Gracie! You are a light in this world my sweet girl.

"So much heart, soul, respect and yes LOADS of talent!!! We hope you have the best day ever and know that you are loved beyond measure! I love you my little girl - Dad."

Tim accompanied the message with a black-and-white photo of Gracie as a little girl sitting on his shoulders, looking adorable in an Alice band.

Gracie was made up with her dad's message, and replied: "Love you," alongside a slew of love heart emojis.

Tim and Faith are also parents to Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, and all three of their girls are very talented.

© Instagram Gracie has had dark hair in the past

Gracie is a Broadway star living in New York City, while Maggie works as a Board of Director for Alive, the non-profit hospice that cared for her grandfather, Tug McGraw.

Audrey, meanwhile, is a model and artist who, like her oldest sisters, is living in NYC. She's currently dating The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith also share daughters Audrey (L) and Maggie (R)

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The proud dad further told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023: "They're the life of the party every time they're around.

"They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

© Getty Images Tim and Faith married in 1996

Tim and Faith met in 1994 in Nashville, but they only became romantically involved two years later.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance as the singer proposed in June and they tied the knot a few months later in his aunt's backyard on October 6, 1996.