Liv Tyler's son Sailor, ten, cuts long hair for first time in his life in emotional before-and-after photos

Liv Tyler was feeling all the emotions over the weekend as she watched her ten-year-old son Sailor get his very first haircut. The Lord of the Rings actress hadn't cut her son's long blond hair since he was born, but ahead of the new school year, they decided for a change. Liv shared several photos of Sailor preparing for the haircut, including an emotional snapshot of him hugging his sister Lula, nine, ahead of the big transformation. The doting mom also included pictures of the results, with a beaming Sailor showcasing his new short haircut.

It looks like the new 'do was a hit with the entire family, with a smiling Lula appearing in another picture with Sailor she reacted to her brother's haircut. In the caption, Liv wrote: "Our sweet boy Sailor Gene was ready for a Transformation !!! 10 years of long golden locks …Back to school snip!!!"

Liv shares Sailor and Lula with ex-husband David Gardner. The couple began dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2015, the same year Sailor was born. In 2021, they announced their split. The actress is also mom to son Milo, 20, who she shares with ex-husband Roy Langdon. Liv and her family live in Ohai Valley, California, and also have homes in NYC and London. She opened up about their idyllic life in an interview with The Rake earlier in 2025. "My whole life, I have always wanted to live in the countryside,” she said. Liv's move to the country was inspired by Covid, where she spent time in the countryside in the UK with her ex David.

She said: "Covid changed things and put them into perspective. When it came, we were all in the English countryside, David [Gardner] and I, and the children. It was the first time ever, I thought, that I had no homework to do; I always felt like there was something I hadn't done and I was going to get into trouble [for it]. It made me think about the things I was passionate about, and I had just done a T.V. show in L.A. where I was away from the kids for six months, and it didn’t feel right.

"I love acting so much in the moment, when you’re connecting with the crew and the people you work with, but when I got home and we were in that life-or-death situation [of the pandemic], there was no question where I wanted to be and what I wanted to be doing. I was getting so much more pleasure out of ironing the sheets or changing the bed. So having wondered where my passions lay, I started having these ideas."

Liv's home is stunning and she often shares pictures of it on social media. It features many large rooms with original features such as a fireplace and high ceilings, and a vast backyard with a pool. Her chickens often make appearances on her social media posts too.