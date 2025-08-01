Tim McGraw reveals reason behind unrecognizable bald head transformation

Tim McGraw is typically never seen without his cowboy hat, so it came as a shock when he was pictured rocking a shaved head earlier this week.

The 58-year-old debuted his new bald look on Tuesday while out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, but it wasn't just his lack of hair that changed his appearance.

Getting ripped

Tim appears to have bulked up even more, displaying his prominent biceps in a burgundy T-shirt, which he paired with a pair of green cargo pants and blue and orange sneakers.

While the hair on his head may be gone, Tim is still rocking his salt-and-pepper beard, but he did explain his new look.

© Getty Images for ACM Tim is typically seen wearing a cowboy hat

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Tim shared a screenshot of a headline referencing his shaved head and "ripped muscles" and revealed the main reason behind his baldness is the weather.

"Long, hot summer," he captioned the photo, seemingly referring to the high temperatures in Nashville.

Tim takes great pride in his fitness, but he has had to adjust his workout routine after undergoing multiple surgeries, which forced him to cancel his 2024 Standing Room Only tour.

Health issues

© Getty Images for ABA Tim was forced to cancel his tour after multiple surgeries

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino revealed on Instagram last August. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year."

During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show back in May, Tim shared that his knees went out "like three weeks" into the tour. "In the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again and I had to have another back surgery," he said.

© Getty Images Tim now has to be careful about everything he does

He later opened up about his ongoing health issues on the TL's Road House podcast, revealing that he has had multiple surgeries on his knees and back in recent years.

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he admitted on the show.

© Instagram Tim thought he wouldn't tour again

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he continued. "What I do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

"It has changed the way I do a live show. It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."

Road to recovery

© Instagram Tim is on the road to recovery

He made a triumphant return to the stage in May at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville and brought his three daughters onstage to join him in singing "Last Dollar (Fly Away)". He shares Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, with his wife and fellow country star Faith Hill.

However, in July, he was forced to cancel his performance at the Colorado State and Professional Bull Riders "Last Cowboy Standing" event due to his "recent back surgery."