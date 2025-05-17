Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey 'speechless' after double dose of incredible news

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey, had double the reason to celebrate on Friday.

The 23-year-old shared some exciting news that left her almost "speechless" and her followers rushing to congratulate her.

In one Instagram post, Audrey announced that her first single, a cover of the 1971 Neil Diamond song "I Am… I Said," is now available on streaming platforms.

"It's out!!!!! 'I Am… I Said' out everywhere. Wherever you listen to music. Wooohooo!!!" she captioned a photo of the cover art, which features a childhood throwback snap of herself.

Her dad re-shared Audrey's post and added the caption: "Released today!!! So good!!!"

Her fans were thrilled over the news, with one commenting: "Incredible!! Congrats! You're a force of nature!"

A second said: "It's amazing Audrey! You have so much talent and a beautiful voice. I can't wait for more from you!" A third added: "The production and your vocals on this are incredible – talk about making a song your own!!!!"

© Instagram Audrey brought the song to life in the studio

She revealed earlier this week that her single was coming and shared an insight into the reason behind her song choice.

"The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul. One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it a part of me," she wrote.

"In the studio we brought it to life. Thank you to the sun mountain fam that helped me do so. I love your crazy, talented a**es," she went on, thanking some of the crew that made it all happen.

Tour

That wasn't Audrey's only piece of exciting news, though. A few hours later, she announced that she is joining Brandi Carlile on her upcoming tour as a special guest.

Posting a photo of Brandi's tour dates, Audrey wrote: "Speechless, truly. I am so excited to join @brandicarlile on her Lost Time Tour in Europe this summer."

The tour will take Audrey all over Europe, starting in London on June 20, before stops in Dublin, Copenhagen, Paris, Madrid, and more before wrapping up in Gardone Riviera, Italy, on July 14.

© HELLO! Audrey is going on tour with Brandi Carlile

Once again, her fans rushed to congratulate her, with many expressing their pride over her achievements, including her boyfriend, The Lincoln Lawyer star, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The 44-year-old commented with three fire and a red heart emoji. He also shared a post on his Stories, plugging Audrey's performance at Not Another Showcase at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles on May 20.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "So proud @audreymcgraw can't wait for y'all to hear her art!"

© Instagram Manuel shared his pride over Audrey's upcoming performance

The couple was first linked in the summer of 2023, and while they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they are no longer hiding the fact that they are dating.

Earlier this month, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a rare, cozy selfie with Manuel, in which they appear with their cheeks pressed against each other, and Manuel is holding up a glass of red wine.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel were first linked in 2023

Though Audrey and Manuel's comments on their relationship have largely been capped at social media photos and the occasional emoji, Manuel previously gushed over having a lot of love in his life.

During an exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," he replied: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life, thank God."