Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What is grey blending? Inside the trend celebs use to make silver hair look expensive
Subscribe
What is grey blending? Inside the trend celebs use to make silver hair look expensive

What is grey blending? Inside the trend celebs use to make silver hair look expensive

With advice from a celebrity hairstylist, HELLO! Breaks down what grey blending is and how this trendy hair hack can make your silver hair look luxe

woman with black and silver curly hair © Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

For far too long, silver or grey hair has had a bad rap. It has been associated with negative connotations for many years, with women being shown adverts for grey root touch-up sprays and hair dyes to 'combat' the grey in an effort to look younger. But what if women want to keep their grey and rock it with confidence? There is no reason that grey hair, whether it is starting to come in through your roots or is turning your entire head silver, shouldn't be thought of as chic. Enter grey blending.

Grey blending is a hair technique taking the landscape of hair for the over-40s by storm. It involves using the grey hair and blending it with lighter and darker strands to create a multi-tonal look, which not only embraces the grey or silver hairs but also makes them easier to maintain. Putting a dark or blonde dye straight over your greys means regular appointments to the hairdresser to get it topped up when the greys peak through. This approach won't cause this issue.

Mature woman taking care of her gray hair, styling it in front of the bathroom mirror© Getty Images
Grey blending creates a multi-dimensional look

An expert hair colourist weighs in

"Not only is grey a hair colour we're accepting, it's a shade we’re embracing, grey is not only for the silver fox male!," senior hair colourist, James Howarth, tells us. "There is a radical celebration of the natural phenomenon of grey hair amongst women, so grey blending or as we call it 'Shadow Lighting' is a real thing in salons at the moment."

woman with greying hair taking hat off on beach© Getty Images
Grey blending incorporates the grey sections into the original hair colour seamlessly

He continues: "Like balayage, the technique creates light and shade throughout the hair. Sections of sweeping highlights are blended seamlessly amongst other strands to break up blocks of colour and ensure hair looks multi-dimensional. The difference here is that the tones of the highlights are deliberately chosen to blend away the greys or spotlight them."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Iconic celebrity hair transformations
Jamie Lee Curtis up close in black dress© Getty
Jamie Lee Curtis has been embracing her grey for over 10 years

In James' experience, highlighting the grey strands can add positively to the overall effect. "We like to slice up the grey and add shots of silver and ice blonde can help to illuminate and celebrate natural greys, drawing the attention towards grey streaks rather than hiding them," he explains.

Andie MacDowell smiling in grey dress© Getty
Andie MacDowell blends the top section of grey with the dark underneath layer

"Grey blending isn’t about hiding grey – it's about elevating it. By turning natural greys into part of a sophisticated, intentional colour palette, the trend makes silver strands look luxurious, modern, and cool. It's a clear sign that the beauty industry – and Hollywood – are redefining ageing with style." That's certainly clear to see in the celebrities embracing their silver hair, from actresses Jamie Lee-Curtis' epic silver pixie cut to Andie MacDowell's tumbling grey curls.

LISTEN: To The Hack star Eve Myles on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Hair
See more
Read More