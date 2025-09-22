What is grey blending? Inside the trend celebs use to make silver hair look expensive

For far too long, silver or grey hair has had a bad rap. It has been associated with negative connotations for many years, with women being shown adverts for grey root touch-up sprays and hair dyes to 'combat' the grey in an effort to look younger. But what if women want to keep their grey and rock it with confidence? There is no reason that grey hair, whether it is starting to come in through your roots or is turning your entire head silver, shouldn't be thought of as chic. Enter grey blending.

Grey blending is a hair technique taking the landscape of hair for the over-40s by storm. It involves using the grey hair and blending it with lighter and darker strands to create a multi-tonal look, which not only embraces the grey or silver hairs but also makes them easier to maintain. Putting a dark or blonde dye straight over your greys means regular appointments to the hairdresser to get it topped up when the greys peak through. This approach won't cause this issue.

© Getty Images Grey blending creates a multi-dimensional look

An expert hair colourist weighs in

"Not only is grey a hair colour we're accepting, it's a shade we’re embracing, grey is not only for the silver fox male!," senior hair colourist, James Howarth, tells us. "There is a radical celebration of the natural phenomenon of grey hair amongst women, so grey blending or as we call it 'Shadow Lighting' is a real thing in salons at the moment."

© Getty Images Grey blending incorporates the grey sections into the original hair colour seamlessly

He continues: "Like balayage, the technique creates light and shade throughout the hair. Sections of sweeping highlights are blended seamlessly amongst other strands to break up blocks of colour and ensure hair looks multi-dimensional. The difference here is that the tones of the highlights are deliberately chosen to blend away the greys or spotlight them."

© Getty Jamie Lee Curtis has been embracing her grey for over 10 years

In James' experience, highlighting the grey strands can add positively to the overall effect. "We like to slice up the grey and add shots of silver and ice blonde can help to illuminate and celebrate natural greys, drawing the attention towards grey streaks rather than hiding them," he explains.

© Getty Andie MacDowell blends the top section of grey with the dark underneath layer

"Grey blending isn’t about hiding grey – it's about elevating it. By turning natural greys into part of a sophisticated, intentional colour palette, the trend makes silver strands look luxurious, modern, and cool. It's a clear sign that the beauty industry – and Hollywood – are redefining ageing with style." That's certainly clear to see in the celebrities embracing their silver hair, from actresses Jamie Lee-Curtis' epic silver pixie cut to Andie MacDowell's tumbling grey curls.