Is your hair ageing you? 5 haircuts that'll make you look so much younger

It's a fair assumption to say that hair is so important to us all. It's our comfort blanket, the first thing we make sure is styled correctly when we leave the house, and if we're being truly honest, it's one of the first things we notice about someone.

How many times has someone said to you, "Have you changed your hair recently?" or, "Had your hair done?" or the elusive, "What have you done to your hair?" We've all been there.

As we progress through life, our hair goes through a plethora of changes. From hair thinning and shedding caused by stress, to hair loss and hair gain through hormonal changes, it's quite the journey.

There are ways to style your hair, to make the best of it

I have had lots of messages in my 'Ask Laura' inbox recently asking for advice on what hairstyles can make you look younger.

Long hair can be embraced as we age

As a beauty editor, I'm lucky to be privy to a wide range of products and various tips I've picked up from some incredible hair experts. But sometimes, there is nothing like professional advice, which is why I enlisted Victoria Painting, lead educator at Paul Mitchell, to help you discover what hairstyles will make you look younger.

How does hair age?

"As you age, sebum production slows down, which can lead to a drier scalp and coarser hair," Victoria explains. "Melanocytes decrease and stop the production of melanin, which results in the appearance of grey hair.

The decrease of melanin results in greying hair

"Grey hair is more susceptible to damage from UV rays (UVA and UVB). You may notice a change in the condition of your hair; it might feel like you are experiencing more breakage. The duration of the hair growth cycle can become shorter, meaning you may detect that your hair is unable to grow to the same length as it previously did."

The hair's texture changes throughout life

The talented professional adds: "The texture of your hair can change significantly as you age, becoming drier and more prone to frizz. Therefore, it is important to improve and work on the texture of your hair to maintain a youthful appearance."

What hairstyles can make you look 10 years younger?

Heath shows in your hair, reveals Victoria. "Hairstyles aside, a big factor in looking younger is hair health. Ensuring hair is healthy will play a big factor in looking younger."

A Bob, or a Lob

"Think softer styles," quips Victoria. "Layers and shapes that will accentuate your features.

Charlize Theron wears her hair in an asymmetrical bob

Soft bobs with layers are always a popular choice, as well as a 'Lob' (longer bob!)."

Layers

Layering can work wonders - and is a great move if you're nervous about a drastic change.

layered hair adds fullness and depth

Victoria adds: "A lot of people think that cutting your hair shorter is the only way to change up your look, but that's not always the case. You might just need some light layering around the front to soften your facial features."

Long and luscious

Women often wonder whether they should keep their hair shorter as they age, but Victoria debunks this notion, saying it's all about the upkeep

As long as you give your hair TLC, long hair is a great option

"If you're keeping your hair long, it's important to keep an eye on its texture. To maintain smoothness and prevent frizz and dryness, make sure you condition your hair well and use high-quality products."

Fringe is in!

Adding a fringe to your hairstyle can help you look younger, according to the pros. Victoria's top tip? Try wispy and 'soft bangs.'

Don't be scared to have a fringe cut in!

"I suggest having them cut long enough so that you can easily push them off to the side. Sweeping them to the side draws attention to the outsides of your cheekbones, which visually widens the face and creates the illusion of youthful fullness," she explains.

How do these hairstyles make you look younger?

"Layers soften the face to give a more youthful look," the stylist reveals. "Adding the right layers around the face will accentuate your best features, whether it’s your cheekbones or jawline, and styling will be easy with little to no effort.

Layers soften the facial area

"Styling the hair away from the face can visually widen the face and create a more youthful appearance."