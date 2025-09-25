David Beckham debuts hair transformation as he's pictured on solo trip

David Beckham's hairstyles have been a headline-hitting phenomenon since he first shot back to stardom as a young footballer in the late 1990s, to the point where they might have become just as iconic as his bending free kicks. Once again, the 50-year-old has stepped out in something a little different, embracing the direction from his attempted DIY buzzcut. Appearing at the BOSS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, the fashionable husband of Victoria Beckham debuted a rather new look for his hair.

© Getty Images David debuted his new look for Milan Fashion Week

Sporting a stylish midnight blue turtleneck layered until a brown velvet suit, David stepped out looking rather dapper for the occasion, and we couldn't help but notice that his head of hair is looking fuller, suggesting a pretty strong recovery from his viral buzzcut incident.

The occasion comes just days after the former football legend launched his second capsule collection with the BOSS, marking his continued partnership with the German luxury brand, after one of his photoshoot campaigns had an internet-breaking moment earlier on this year.

© WireImage David rocked a fuller head of hair than before

However, it also comes just hours after his and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, broke his silence on rumours of a feud between he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the rest of the Beckham Family.

Brooklyn Beckham's feud with the family

After missing a long series of family events throughout the year, including his father's enormous 50th birthday and the family holiday for his mother's 51st, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham fuelled speculation of a reported rift from David and Victoria Beckham.

© PA Images via Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham commented on his family feud

While playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star match, which was between A-listers from Europe and the USA in New York, on Wednesday, he acknowledged that there is "always going to be people saying negative things" about his family life.

Sporting a new look, including a thick ginger beard and moustache, he commented: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy." Speaking to the Daily Mail, he then revealed that he is "never" worried about online speculation, adding that "everyone is always going to say rubbish".

David Beckham's hair evolution

The 50-year-old's iconic hair has unsurprisingly raised questions about how he manages to keep it in such fabulous condition. There are a number of ways that he could be doing so, and Dr Hamdan Abdullah Hamed, hair specialist, dermatologist and co-founder of PowerYourCurls says: "If I were to hazard a guess, I'd think his routine would include derma-rolling along with a minoxidil topical treatment."

© Getty David Beckham has had a series of iconic hairstyles over the years

He added: "In order to continue to keep hair in top condition, I'd think he'd probably be doing scalp PRP treatments every six months to aid in follicle stimulation. I'd suggest using correct vitamins containing biotin, Vitamins E and D, as well as using topical treatments such as minoxidil as needed."