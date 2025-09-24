Brooklyn Beckham unveils major new look as he breaks silence on 'feud' between wife and Victoria and David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence over the persistent rumors of a feud between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. The 26-year-old was playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star match between A-Listers from Europe and the USA at Bethpage Black, New York, on September 24, 2025, when he acknowledged that there is "always going to be people saying negative things" about his life and family. The famous Beckham family has been at the center of feud rumors for almost a year, with Brooklyn and Nicola opting to skip several major family events, including his father's 50th birthday, and his mother's Paris Fashion Week show, an annual event the pair normally attend; neither wished his parents a happy birthday on social media.

While rocking a brand new look for the event, a bushy ginger beard and moustache framing his face, the eldest Beckham son said: "'There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy." Speaking to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn went on to say that he "never" worries about online speculation, adding that "everyone is always going to say rubbish".

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, with a lack of "respect" shown towards Victoria and David. However, it is thought that David is keen to mend bridges and has been visiting his eldest and his wife in Los Angeles regularly. The public nature of the alleged feud began earlier in 2025 when Brooklyn's brother Romeo began to date Kim Turnball, a model who had also previously reportedly dated Brooklyn.

It caused tension among the brothers, and two months later, in May, both Brooklyn and Nicola were missing from David's birthday bash. In August, Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their vows after three years – with none of Brooklyn's family in attendance. It is unclear if any of the rumored feud will appear in Victoria's upcoming Netflix documentary, as it began production in August 2024, before the alleged rift began.

© Getty Images Brooklyn revealed his bushy beard at the NY event

© PA Images via Getty Images The new look marked a major change for Brooklyn

The documentary film came about after the success of the streamer's 2023 documentary about David. "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands," she told Bloomberg of what fans can expect. "I thought long and hard about it, and then I realized that now is the time to do it."

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

"I've been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I've been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it's taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past," she continued.

"I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."