Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after 'missing' David’s birthday celebrations

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken publicly for the first time since missing David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations – but made no mention of the family event.

The 26-year-old was notably absent from his father’s star-studded party last weekend, which was attended by Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 30, were reportedly in London just days before the party, but are believed to have flown back to the US on Saturday, hours before the celebrations began.

Family rift speculation grows

© WireImage There's a clear rift in the Beckham household

The pair’s absence has fuelled ongoing speculation of tension within the Beckham family.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn and Nicola have chosen not to attend any family event where Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, is present. Kim previously dated Brooklyn and is also close friends with Rocco Ritchie, adding another layer of complexity to the rumoured rift.

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola has publicly commented on the reported falling out.

Brooklyn focuses on business

© Getty Images Brooklyn is focusing on his businesses

Breaking his silence via Instagram, Brooklyn re-shared a video to promote his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

In the clip, the aspiring chef detailed the origins of his business: "Three years ago I was kind of figuring out what I wanted to do," he said.

"One night, my wife and I were having a bottle of wine in our kitchen really late at night and my wife was like, ‘You love hot sauce, you love design, why don't you make a hot sauce?’”

Brooklyn then went on to explain how he created a sweet jalapeño sauce and started building a team to bring the idea to life.

“I kind of want to try to do something with this,” he recalled.

He has since worked with a CEO to grow the brand, which has launched several variations.

No direct mention of David or the party

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz at Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn's post made no reference to David’s birthday, nor did he share any family photos or well-wishes publicly.

In contrast, Victoria, 50, shared several moments from the celebrations on social media. She was joined by sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary 1. Beckham gets the boot from the boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. 2. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. 3. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. 4. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. 5. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

The former England football captain turned 50 on Thursday, 2 May, and marked the occasion with a private party surrounded by family and close friends.

Photos shared by Victoria showed the family smiling at an intimate dinner and posing with long-time friends, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

David himself hasn’t addressed Brooklyn and Nicola’s absence, and no official reason has been given by the couple.

Not the first time tensions have been reported

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated about a possible rift between Brooklyn and his family.

Reports of friction date back to the couple’s 2022 wedding, when rumours circulated about alleged disagreements between Nicola and Victoria over the bride’s dress and planning details.

Both Nicola and Victoria later dismissed the claims, insisting they had a close relationship. However, continued absences from major family events have kept speculation alive.