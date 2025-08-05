Romeo Beckham, 22, displays 'understated power' with iconic 00s David Beckham moment

David and Victoria Beckham have spent some time on an incredibly lavish family holiday with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper on the French Riviera, though eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were absent.

It seems that the Beckhams have disembarked the superyacht and returned to London, and the second eldest child, Romeo, 22, has taken to Instagram for the first time since the holiday.

However, we couldn't help but notice a change to the model's appearance that really reminded us of his father.

On Monday evening, Romeo posted two new photos to Instagram, with the gorgeous backdrop of North London's prized Primrose Hill.

It seems that after sporting a platinum blond buzzcut for a little while, he's returned to his roots, channelling his footballer father's iconic style from the noughties.

David Beckham's 2000s buzzcut

The classic, clean buzzcut is one of David Beckham's most iconic looks from his footballer days, and one of my favourites by far. Plus, not only did he popularise the look at the time, but it remained a mainstay of men's style for many years to come.

Jon Hala, a celebrity hairdresser who has worked with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kate Moss, calls it a "clean, masculine and bold" look.

© Getty Images David Beckham's noughties buzzcut is one of his most famous looks

In terms of David's style evolution, he states that: "The buzzcut was Beckham's move from boyband heartthrob to serious style icon.

"It's one of the easiest cuts to replicate, but what made it pop was the confidence he wore it with – and the slight fade that kept it modern, not military."

The buzzcut as a symbol of 'understated power'

Meanwhile, Luke Sawyer, creative director and hairstylist at Taylor Taylor London, calls it an "intentional, fresh and unmistakably stylish" cut, while noting how reliable it is, given how David returned to it so frequently – and passed his love for it down to his son!

© PA Images via Getty Images David Beckham has been bringing back the short hair

The stylist also called it the "ultimate low-maintenance look", though David had some difficulty with it recently.

"In recent years," he adds, "celebrities such as Zayn Malik, Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet have embraced versions of the cut, proving its enduring status as a symbol of reinvention and understated power."

Romeo has turned one of his father's most iconic and trend-setting looks into his own signature, and, in doing so, I think he has begun to pave his own path to being a style icon.