What has Kris Jenner done to her hair as she unveils unrecognizable new look?

Kim Kardashian may have debuted her take on her mom’s signature pixie cut at the Alaïa spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week – but Kris Jenner wasn’t about to be outdone. She quickly switched up her look to keep things original. On Wednesday, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she had traded in her raven-hued pixie for a bold, bleach-blonde bob. The matriarchal hair stylist, Chris Appleton, shared a video of the striking transformation to Instagram, which was set to Sabrina Carpenter's hit "When Did You Get Hot?" Kris initially appeared makeup-free with a towel wrapped around her head, mouthing the lyrics to Sabrina's song. Then, as she covered the camera lens with her hand, the video transitioned to reveal her in full glam, sporting her new blonde hairstyle. Chris captioned the post: "Blondie @krisjenner"

Kris took to social media to share a striking selfie showcasing her new blonde look. The picture was snapped during her debut public appearance as a blonde at a Shark Beauty event on Wednesday, where she was joined by Chris. The momager layered a sleek black leather blazer over a simple tank top, adding a touch of sparkle with an emerald-encrusted choker necklace and delicate diamond stud earrings. "We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!' Thank you to everyone who came out to help us celebrate the launch of the new @sharkbeauty Shark Glam at CUT Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel!!" she penned in the caption.

Speaking to HELLO!, Seung Ki Baek, creative color expert at RUSH Hair, provided his take on Kris’s fresh new style. "Kris Jenner has debuted a new creamy vanilla platinum hue – an ultra-dimensional, soft blonde which despite its cool undertones, maintains a subtle warmth throughout," he shared. "This creamy blonde shade is perfect for Kris' warmer undertones, as it really makes her blonde hair pop! Stylist, Chris Appleton, also opted for a darker shadow root to add depth and dimension, whilst tapping into the 'lived-in' look that has been growing in popularity."

Seung also shared how you can recreate the trendy new shade yourself. "To achieve this shade, blend a few highlights and/or lowlights to add dimension to the lighter base colour. To preserve this creamy blonde hue, make sure to use a champagne-coloured toner to give the hair that extra oomph!" he explained. Kris isn’t the first in her family to experiment with a blonde bombshell look – each of her five daughters has sported a lighter shade at some point in the past.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian went blonde for the 2024 Met Gala Kim Kardashian Kim opted for a custom Maison Margiela look for the 2024 Met Gala. The bustier top was adorned with floral motifs embellished on the bodice. A silver floral chain-mail dress was folded over the garment with a Margiela thong. The metallic outfit was layered with a gray bolero cardigan.

© @kourtneykardashian Kourtney went blonde in 2023 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, transformed her dark locks into a platinum blonde bob in 2023. The striking look perfectly coordinated with the Poosh founder's sultry leather ensemble.



© Getty Images for The Met Museum/,Getty Khloe has always been the OG blonde Khloe Kardashian Unlike her sisters, Khloé Kardashian surprises her fans when she swaps her signature blonde locks for a brunette look. Throughout her blonde era, the reality star has rocked everything from bobs and bombshell curls to dramatic cuts.



© GC Images Kylie Jenner in red dress with blonde hair in 2018 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner is famous for her love of wigs – who could forget her bubblegum pink or turquoise blue hair? The star has become a seasoned professional at switching up her dark roots for a blonde hue.

