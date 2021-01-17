Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with volume-heavy hair in unseen family photo The star's daughter Kourtney Kardashian shared the stunning throwback

Kris Jenner shared an amazing throwback photo to Instagram on Sunday, and we almost didn't recognise her!

The picture was initially posted by Kris' daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and the legendary momager quickly added it to her own Stories.

The sweet snapshot showed Kourtney, now 41, as a little girl, with her hair in pigtails and her face painted with a black nose and whiskers.

Kris had her face painted to match and she smiled as she put her arm around her eldest daughter.

The 65-year-old is known for her sleek short hairstyle, but it was clearly a little different when Kourtney was a child, as the photo showed her with a more volume-filled look that appeared to cascade to her shoulders.

She might have looked different to what Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are used to, but she still looked as stylish and glamorous as ever!

The mother-of-six has experimented with her hair a few times in the past.

Kris' hair had a lot more volume in the sweet throwback photo

Back in September, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself from a 2018 story from Allure.

It showed the star rocking bleached blonde hair while dressed in a vibrant silk print blouse and trousers.

The businesswoman has also rocked a long hairstyle in the past.

The star has also experimented with blonde hair in the past

In 2019, Kris attended a fabulous Kardashian/Jenner party, and photos showed her wearing her hair in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face.

At the time, Kris' hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the reality TV star.

He revealed: "Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

