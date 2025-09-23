12 easy office hairstyles - that take as little as 1 minute

It’s happened to all of us: the alarm rings, you have to get to work, and the last thing you need is to complicate your morning any more than you have to by trying to whip up an elaborate hairstyle. I have some good news: Sporting sophisticated, impeccable hair for the office doesn't have to mean hours in front of the mirror. Here are 12 quick and simple hairstyles that will allow you to transform your mane in a matter of minutes and feel more confident and radiant when you head out the door.

There are so many ways to have fun and experiment with different hairstyles that are chic but also always office-appropriate. From elegant plaited ponytails to different bun styles, you'll find options no matter what your personal style. So say goodbye to monotonous looks and start sporting these stylish hairstyles and accessories that work for any day of the week.

12 chic and easy office hairstyles

1/ 12 © Getty Images Royals like Princess Kate are fans of this look Ponytail with a bow Hair bows are the undisputed stars of this season. Their elegance and sophistication make them the perfect accessory to elevate any hairstyle. Why not try a low ponytail and add a bow? You'll love it if you're looking for a quick and simple option that will allow you to look sophisticated on any occasion. It's a small detail that can make a big difference, turning a simple hairstyle into an impeccable look.



2/ 12 © Getty Images A Fendi hairband completes this look but you can find great options at every price point Classic hairband If you like to wear your hair loose but you need a quick and effective option for a more formal hairstyle, hairbands are your best ally. This versatile accessory will completely transform your hairstyle in a matter of seconds. Experiment with different colours, textures and styles to find the perfect headband to complement your outfit.



3/ 12 © Getty Images Model, mum and influencer Nara Smith rocks the chic look Chic plaited ponytail Looking for a comfortable, easy hairstyle with a youthful vibe? The "clean girl" plait in a ponytail is an ideal option for everyday life in the office. You just need to create a high, sleek ponytail, and then braid all the hair in a single plait. In essence, it's a low-maintenance look that will stay in place all day, letting you focus on your work, not your hair.



4/ 12 © Getty Images Don't be afraid to experiment and create your own style Barrettes Do you want to give a personal touch to your hairstyle? Hair clips, barrettes and decorative bobby pins have been trending accessories during recent Fashion Weeks. Use a single statement barrette to clip back the hair on one side, or have fun with several mix and match barrettes strategically placed throughout your mane.



5/ 12 © Getty Images The ubiquitous 1990s scrunchie is back Scrunchie bun If you're a fan of buns and are looking to give the classic hairstyle a twist, we have the perfect solution for you. Create your bun as usual, but add the season's hottest accessory - a scrunchie - around the base. This '90s-inspired detail will take your hairstyle up a fashion notch.

6/ 12 © Getty Images This look is quick and easy for longer and medium length hair The half updo If you hate having hair in your face while working but don't want to give up your favourite flowing hairstyle , a half-updo is the perfect solution. In the blink of an eye, you can sweep back the front section of your hair, securing it with bobby pins or a hair tie.



7/ 12 © Getty Images You can also use clips or fun hair pins for this style Ballerina bun with barrettes A high upswept bun is the perfect style for just about any occasion. It's quick and simple but looks so elegant and classy. To give a special touch to your bun, you'll just need a pair of pretty barrettes, clips or pins. With this stylish detail, you can transform a more basic hairstyle into an even more chic look - while controlling flyaways, too!

8/ 12 Choose a metallic hair tie that complements your other accessories Metallic hair ties How many times has a ponytail saved you from a bad hair day? If you're a fan of this practical and versatile hairstyle, you'll love this idea: just add a striking metallic clasp to your usual ponytail. Like a great piece of jewellery, it will instantly elevate your look, transforming a simple hairstyle into a sophisticated one.

9/ 12 © Getty Images This retro look is back in fashion Fabric hairband If you're a fan of nineties aesthetics, you'll love this simple hair solution. While wearing your hair loose, place a fabric hairband and voilà! You'll put the focus on your face with this accessory that transports you to the 90s, but with a modern touch.



10/ 12 © Getty Images This trending style isn't just for Gen-Z 'Bubble' ponytail This trend's originality makes it extremely popular, especially with Gen Z. It's a traditional ponytail, but with a special touch: small "bubbles" that are created along the ponytail using elastic bands. It's so fashionable but fun, and best of all you can do it in less than a minute.

11/ 12 © Getty Images Another vintage accessory, claw clips are trending in 2025 Claw clip updo Oversized clips are the practical accessory that you don't want to miss this season. With a single clip, you can gather all your hair into an upswept 'do - basically a super sophisticated hairstyle in a matter of seconds.