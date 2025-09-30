How often you should really wash your hair, according to experts

If you're anything like me, hair washing, though it provides a satisfying result, is nothing but a chore. I love the feeling of clean hair (who doesn't?), but the very act of washing and drying, as someone with hair that goes well past my shoulder blades, is a test of my patience and inner strength. Therefore, it won't surprise you to learn that I am not someone who shampoos my hair daily, but rather on a once or twice a week schedule.

But my lack of enthusiasm for a daily shampoo aside, like many, I have often wondered whether experts would say I'm not doing it enough. Whether you're a religious daily shampoo-er or more on my side of the fence, it's good to hear from the experts on what is good and proper for our locks. And while there are several factors which make the question more complicated and less one-size-fits-all, some pros do have tips and words of wisdom that everyone can keep in mind.

How often should we be washing our hair?

Rebecca Johnston, a freelance hairdresser based in Manchester, says that it's important, firstly, to consider our hair type, but lifestyle and personal preference are factors that come into play.

"On average, I recommend 2-3 times a week, but I have clients who feel their hair is oily and greasy, so they have to wash it a bit more frequently, and some who only need to wash it once a week," she told HELLO! While Rebecca spoke to personal preference, hair type, and lifestyle can influence someone's routine.

For example, dermatologist Dhaval G. Bhanusali, M.D., F.A.A.D., told Good Housekeeping: "Certain ethnicities require less frequent washing. As a general rule of thumb, the thicker or curlier the hair, the less often it typically needs to be washed."

© Getty Images If your routine is product heavy, you may have to wash your hair more frequently to remove build up from the scalp and hair shaft

Not only that, but consider your weekly schedule if you're wondering how often to wash your hair. Are you someone who exercises every day? Do you apply heavy products to your hair frequently? In both cases, you might be someone who should be washing hair more often than others to remove the buildup of sweat, product and debris.

Paul Windle, professional hairstylist and owner of Windle London, previously chatted to HELLO! about common mistakes we make when it comes to our hair, and spoke about the balance between over-washing and under-washing. "While the trend of washing less often is catching on, try to tread lightly. The pores on your scalp can become congested from excessive oil, which will attract even more dirt and debris and lead to scalp problems," he said. "Washing a maximum of 2-3 times a week should be sufficient to keep your hair and scalp in optimal condition."

© torwai Hair experts generally recommend a deep shampoo two to three times a week, but it's important to consider hair type and lifestyle factors, which might influence how often you should wash your hair

Is there such a thing as overwashing?

If you avoid washing your hair every day, not only will it make your daily shower a little shorter and more convenient, but you could be doing your hair a favour. Rebecca explained that this is particularly important if you have your hair professionally coloured.

"If you're someone who likes to get your hair coloured, then overwashing can lead to the colour fading and not lasting as long. If you're blow-drying and using heated tools on your hair without using heat protectant, this can also be a massive factor in why your hair is damaged," she said.

© Getty Images If you avoid washing your hair every day, not only will it make your daily shower a little shorter and more convenient, but you could be doing your hair a favour

It turns out, frequent hair washing can also be a hindrance to our locks, depending on the type of shampoo we use, too. "If you are overwashing your hair with a protein shampoo, this can cause damage, even though our hair does need protein.

"Protein shampoos fill gaps in the hair shaft and make your hair feel stronger, but it needs moisture, so if you use too much, the protein: moisture balance goes off and your hair will become stiff, brittle and more prone to breaking. It can also build up and prevent water from penetrating your hair shaft properly, meaning your hair will be dry and dull."