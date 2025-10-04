This viral anti-frizz hair trick uses 2 products you already own

Tired of the constant battle against frizzy hair? If you want a polished hairstyle, flyaways and undefined waves and curls are going to be some of your biggest challenges. And despite the fact that there are so many options today when it comes to hair products, keeping your hair under control can seem like a never-ending struggle. The wrong products and techniques can often make the problem even worse, leaving you feeling like you're losing the fight with hair that's heavy, dull and lifeless.

What if I told you there's an easy viral trick that can change everything? It uses two items you probably already have in your cabinet and takes only minutes. This hair hack will give you the softness, definition, and volume you crave, without spending hours in front of the mirror. Finally, you can reclaim your hair's natural beauty and say goodbye to the frizz for good.

The easy anti-frizz viral hair hack

1/ 6 © Getty Images Two products - hair spray and hair oil - are a fool-proof combination The game-changing hair hack The key to this viral hack is an unexpected combination: hairspray and hair oil. Yes, really. It's a surprising duo that will hold your hairstyle in place without weighing down your hair. But it's not a case of just using these hair products as you normally would - the real trick is how you apply them.

2/ 6 © Getty Images for MADELEINE Combine the products in your hand - no tools needed Step 1: Mix hairspray and oil Here's the simple technique: Spray a small amount of hairspray into the palm of your hand. Add a few drops of your favourite hair oil Mix both products until you get a light emulsion. This unique blend will allow you to take advantage of the fixing properties of hairspray and the moisturising benefits of oil to achieve a long-lasting finish.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Rubbing too hard can flatten your hair, so be gentle Step 2: Apply the mixture Once you have combined the hairspray and oil in your hands, gently rub both palms together to distribute the mixture evenly. Then, apply the mixture to your hair with light, gentle movements from root to tip.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Oil adds shine and softness, while the spray protects your hair from humidity Why it works What makes this trick so effective is the unexpected combination of two products that seem like they shouldn't work together. By mixing the right amount of hairspray and hair oil, you get the perfect balance: the hairspray holds your style without making it stiff, and the oil adds shine and softness, leaving your hair looking natural and healthy.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Soft, shiny hair in seconds The benefits of this hair hack This technique is fast and effective - you can quickly tame frizz in just seconds and get shiny, soft hair without much effort. It's the ideal trick to have up your sleeve for last-minute plans or when you're short on time but still want to look your best.

