Kate Hudson makes hair-raising claim about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's appearance

Many of us are creatures of habit when it comes to our appearance — after all, why fix something that isn’t broken? Even some of Hollywood’s biggest stars don't dare to switch up their signature looks. For Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it’s all about the hair. While receiving the Pioneer of the Year award at the Will Rogers Pioneer Dinner in Beverly Hills this week, Kate Hudson called out her parents for rocking the same hairstyle for four decades. "I want to thank my mom and my pa for being an example of true love and what commitment is – and for having the courage and the confidence and the discipline to have the same hairstyles for 40 years," she joked.

Kate continued: "Because of them, I was so lucky to grow up just surrounded by artists, great artists. And to me, artists, they're the rebels and the romantics, the tap dancers – it's the most beautiful world to be immersed in and to grow up in, and I'm just endlessly grateful that I still get to explore that every day."

© Getty Images Kate Hudson with her parents

Since rising to fame in the late 1960s, Goldie has cemented her status as a beauty mogul. Her sun-kissed blonde hair, soft waves, and effortlessly tousled bangs have become part of her iconography in Hollywood. Over the decades, she’s experimented with different lengths, from breezy bobs to flowing layers, yet always stayed true to her signature texture.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Goldie Hawn in 1970

Goldie has refined her luscious locks, evolving from carefree, air-dried waves to more polished, voluminous curls – proving consistency can be just as striking as change. The star’s golden locks feel almost poetic given her name. These days, she favors voluminous blowouts paired with eyelash-grazing bangs and soft, graduated layers that create a natural, bouncy finish.

It seems Goldie has passed down her age-defying beauty secrets and wellness practices to her daughter. In a clip filmed for Vogue, Kate explained how her mother's habits are to credit for her glow today. "People always ask me like, 'What advice does your mom give you?' especially with skincare and beauty and stuff," she said, revealing that: "So we actually give each other advice."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

"She was into stuff way before anyone was into it. My mom was like, drinking mushroom juice," she recalled. "She had a Chinese medicine doctor that would bring these tinctures to the house and these big things that looked like animals floating inside of them but they really were just roots." Kate continued: "As I got older, I was like, 'Mom is really onto something."

During a chat with Good Housekeeping, Kate shared the one product she can't live without – and it's super affordable. "I take coconut oil everywhere I go. That’s my basic: it’s good for my skin, it’s good for my hair and it takes my makeup off," she explained.